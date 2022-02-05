 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stockton men win, women lose in NJAC basketball doubleheader vs. William Paterson
STOCKTON BASKETBALL

Stockton men win, women lose in NJAC basketball doubleheader vs. William Paterson

Stockton logo

DJ Campbell scored 27 points to help Stockton University beat visiting William Paterson University 89-81 in a New Jersey Athletic Conference men’s basketball game Saturday in Galloway Township.

Stockton upped its season record to 17-4 (12-3). The Pioneers fell to 10-10 (5-8).

Campbell, a Vineland High School graduate, also had six rebounds. Jonathan Azoroh shot 7 for 9 from the field and finished with 16 points for the Ospreys. Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) added 13 points, and he and Azoroh each added six rebounds. Kadian Dawkins scored 11 and had four assists. Milo De Los Santos and Jamar Johnson contributed eight and seven points, respectively. Stockton led 42-29 at halftime.

Dominic Mignone and Jadon Cepeda each scored 19 for William Paterson, and Cepeda had seven rebounds. Adryan Lopez and Nick Rodriguez each added 11 points.

Women’s game: William Paterson dominated the first half and beat Stockton 60-43 in an NJAC game. The host Ospreys were behind 17-9 after the first quarter and trailed 32-16 at halftime.

Justina Cabezas led the Pioneers with 21 points and 13 rebounds, and Victoria Palladino added 13 points. Brianna Smith had 10 points, and Brianna Brooks contributed six rebounds and two blocks.

William Paterson improved to 10-9 (7-6). Stockton dropped to 9-12 (7-8).

For Stockton, Nalya Hill led with 12 points and had five rebounds and two blocks. Madison LaRosa added nine points, and Adrianna Jennings had five points. Jordyn Madigan, Sanaa Parks and Ionyonia Alves (Oakcrest) each had four points, and Emma Morrone had three points and nine assists.

