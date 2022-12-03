Stockton men rally to beat Ramapo in NJAC game; women lose in OT

After trailing most of the second half, the Stockton University men’s basketball team put together a late comeback to earn a 76-72 victory over Ramapo in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game Saturday in Mahwah.

The Ospreys improved to 6-1 (2-1 NJAC). Stockton and Ramapo (4-3, 1-2) were tied 33-33 at halftime. The Roadrunners took 37-33 and 41-35 leads to start the second half.

The Ospreys cut their deficit to 61-60, then took a 62-61 lead with 6 minutes, 22 seconds left on D.J. Campbell’s layup. The Vineland High School graduate was fouled and made the ensuing free throw to extend the lead to 63-61.

Kadan Dawkins made a 3-pointer to make it 66-61, but Ramapo tied the game at 66-66 on Anthony Corbo’s 3. Martin Anguelov (Wildwood Catholic) made a jumper to give Stockton a 68-66 lead, and the Ospreys led the rest of the way.

Campbell made one of two free-throw attempts to make it 69-66. Rynell Lawrence (Millville) made a layup with 2:12 left to extend the lead to 71-68. Ky Flanders (Wildwood) later made both free throws to give the Ospreys a 75-70 lead.

Campbell scored a game-high 27, including two 3-pointers. He also had a team-leading five steals to go with two rebounds. Flanders scored 13 and added six rebounds. Anguelov had 11 points. Lawrence scored nine and five rebounds.

Jonathan Azoroh led the team with three blocks and scored five. Jamar Johnson added six rebounds. Dawkins scored five and had three rebounds. The Ospreys shot 40% from the field and 72% from the free-throw line.

After the opening 12 minutes, the Ospreys led 26-16, but Ramapo cut its deficit to 26-22. Stockton’s Milo De Los Santos hit a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 29-22, but Ramapo then went on a 7-0 run to tie the game with three minutes left in the half.

Campbell’s jumper and then Lawrence’s layup gave Stockton a 33-29 lead. Ramapo’s Corbo made two free throws to make the score 33-31. Ramapo forced a turnover, and Corbo made a jumper to cap the first-half scoring. Stockton never trailed in the first half.

Corbo scored 20 for the Roadrunners.

Women’s basketball: In an intense game that went to overtime, Ramapo held on and defeated visiting Stockton 68-65 in an NJAC game. The undefeated Roadrunners improved to 7-0 (3-0), while the Ospreys fell to 6-2 (1-2).

Adriyana Jennings scored with 59 seconds left to give Stockton a 62-61 lead. Ramapo scored its final seven points off free throws. The Ospreys’ Madison LaRosa made a 3 with three seconds remaining to make the score 67-65.

Overtime was back-and-forth, and Stockton started strong. Madison Dulude made a free throw to give the Ospreys a 50-49 lead. Emma Morrone hit a jumper to extend the lead to 52-49. Ramapo soon took a 58-55 lead.

The game was tied at 49-49 after regulation.

Stockton outshot the Roadrunners 19-15 in the fourth quarter to force overtime. The Ospreys led 18-14 at halftime.

Jennings led the Ospreys with 19 points and 16 rebounds. La Rosa scored 17. Morrone scored 12 and had six rebounds.

Imene Fathi (Wildwood) scored five to go with three rebounds and two steals. Ikechi Wokocha had four points and three rebounds.

In the first quarter, the Ospreys led 7-2, but Ramapo went on an 8-4 run to cut its deficit to 11-10.

Stockton had a 14-10 lead early in the second after LaRosa made a jumper. Ramapo outscored Stockton 20-12 in the third and led 34-30.

Jada Thompson (Hammonton) scored 10 and had nine rebounds for Ramapo.