Stockton men lose to Division III champion Randolph-Macon

The defending NCAA Division III champion Randolph-Macon College men's basketball team dominated Stockton University and beat the Ospreys 79-37 on Tuesday in Ashland, Virginia.

The game was the final of the Randolph-Macon Suyes Yellow Jacket Classic.

Randolph-Macon is ranked No. 3 in D-III; Stockton is 23rd. The Yellow Jackets went 41-2 over the previous two seasons.

Randolph-Macon (9-1) made 32 of 59 field-goal attempts (54.2%) while Stockton (9-2) shot 13 for 53 (24.5%). The Yellow Jackets also outrebounded Stockton 44-30.

The Ospreys trailed 34-18 at halftime.

Stockton earned a shot at playing Randolph-Macon with an 80-66 win over 20th-ranked Mary Washington College on Monday. Mary Washington gave Randolph-Macon its only loss this season, 58-52 on Nov. 16.

Kadian Dawkins led the Ospreys with 17 points and had three rebounds in the tournament final. Dawkins made 6 of 11 field goal attempts and 4 for 5 from the line. Jonathan Azoroh added five points, two blocks and five rebounds. Martin Anguelov, a Wildwood Cathholic Academy graduate, scored four points, and Tayvon Gaither had three points and six rebounds. Rynell Lawrence (Millville) contributed three points and three points and three rebounds.

Stockton star DJ Campbell (Vineland) was held to two points and three rebounds, and Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) had one point, three rebounds and two steals.

Josh Talbert led Randolph-Macon with 19 points and had seven assists and six rebounds. Will Coble scored 14 points, and Daniel Mbangue nd Jabril Robinson each had 10 points.

Campbell and Anguelov both scored 21 points in the win over Mary Washington on Monday. Campbell hit 5 of 10 3-point attempts, and had two blocks, two steals and two assists. Anguelov hit 6 of 12 field goal attempts and was 6 for 6 from the line. Dawkins added 16 points.

Campbell hit consecutive 3-pointers in the second half and Stockton was up 53-36 with 13 minutes, 54 seconds left to play.

Lawrence added six points, five rebounds and four assists. Flanders had five points and two blocks, and Jamar Johnson contributed four rebounds and two steals.

For Mary Washington (8-2), Dashawn Cook led with 22 points. Zack Blue had 13 points and seven rebounds, and Erik Prosise added 11 points.