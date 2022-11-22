Stockton men focused on defense after suffering early-season loss to Rowan

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — After the Stockton University men's basketball team's successful run last year, there was reason for the excitement and packed crowd for the Ospreys' home opener Tuesday night.

Stockton just did not get the result it wanted.

Ja'Zere Noel scored a team-leading 26 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Rowan to a 109-98 victory over the Ospreys in a rematch of last year's NJAC championship game.

"We just have to play defense, that's all," said Stockton standout DJ Campbell, who scored a game-high 29 and had eight rebounds and three assists. "Just defense. Everything else will take care of itself."

Stockton made 17 3-pointers, including seven by Campbell, a Vineland High School graduate. Martin Anguelov (Wildwood Catholic) scored 23 and made six 3s. Overall, offense was not the issue Tuesday. Stopping the Profs from scoring was the bigger hiccup, as Rowan shot 49.3% from the field.

"We just have to play defense," Campbell said. "That's all we have to do. Play defense. … I wouldn't say (the loss) hurt. I just feel like we know what we've got to do. We've got to play defense."

The Ospreys (3-1 overall, 0-1 NJAC) are ranked ninth in d3hoops.com's top-25 national rankings. Last season, Stockton captured the conference title and reached the NCAA Division III Sweet 16. Rowan improved to 2-2 (1-0 NJAC).

Stockton trailed 53-43 at halftime. The Ospreys shot 33.3% from the field, while the Profs shot 42.1%. The Profs scored 10 off turnovers, and had 20 defensive rebounds. Campbell had 15 points after 20 minutes.

Anguelov made a basket early in the second half to cut the deficit to 74-66. Nick Duncsak then scored to make Rowan's lead 74-68. From that point on, Stockton kept pulling the score within seven, but could not get over that hump. Rowan had 76-70 and 83-77 leads. The Profs later had 91-80 and 98-85 leads.

"It's a tough pill to swallow right now, but the coaches talked about learning from our mistakes and just move on," Anguelov said. "That's all that we can do."

Ky Flanders (Wildwood) had 17 points. Kadian Dawkins, Jonathan Azoroh and Duncsak each scored seven. Dawkins and Azoroh each added six rebounds. Azoroh had a game-high seven assists. Nine players scored for Stockton.

With 1 minute, 17 seconds left, Rowan led 104-94.

"I don't think offense is the problem for us," Anguelov said. "We have guys who can score. That's what coach (Scott Bittner) talked about. We have to defend. That's the biggest problem right now. We'll go back to the drawing and make sure we fix it."

Marcellus Ross (St. Joseph) scored 19, including three 3s, and added two assists for Rowan. Josh Wright (Cape May Tech) scored 11. Rowan made nine 3-pointers, and had 32 defensive rebounds. The offense had 20 rebounds.

Losing to a rival at home is tough, but it will bring a lot of motivation, Anguelov said.

"But it's about using it and getting better," he said.

Stockton will host Widener at 2 p.m. Saturday.

"We have to watch the film and play defense," said Campbell, who was the NJAC Player of the Year last season. "That's all that matters right now."