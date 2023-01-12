Stockton men earn crucial NJAC victory with win over Kean

The Stockton University men's basketball earned a crucial New Jersey Athletic Conference victory Wednesday after beating Kean 82-77 with a strong second-half performance.

Stockton (12-2, 7-1 NJAC) trailed 44-38 at halftime. Kean fell to 13-2 (6-2).

The Ospreys opened the second half on a 12-4 run to take a 50-48 lead. DJ Campbell (Vineland High School) and Ky Flanders (Wildwood) each made 3-points, and Kadian Dawkins made another basket to extend the lead to 61-54. In the final 3 minutes, 59 seconds, Stockton went 11 for 13 from the free-throw line.

The win was Stockton's third straight.

Flanders scored 21 points to go with four rebounds and three steals. Dawkins and Campbell each scored 15. Dawkins added five assists, four rebounds and two steals. Rynell Lawrence (Millville) grabbed eight rebounds to go with six points and five assists. Jonathan Azoroh scored eight to go with five rebounds.

Before the game, Stockton honored former assistant coach Bob Hutchings, who died Tuesday. He had suffered a massive heart attack in November. Last month, he underwent surgery to amputate both legs below the knees.

Griffin Barker and Letrell West scored 25 each for Kean.

Women's basketball: Kean defeated Stockton 56-51 in an NJAC game Wednesday. The Ospreys fell to (8-7, 3-5), while Kean improved to (7-8, 5-3).

Adriyana Jennings tied her career high with 24 points for Stockton. She added nine rebounds and four steals, and was 12 for 12 from the free-throw line Emma Morrone scored 10, and Imene Fathi (Wildwood) and Madison Dulude each scored six. Madison LaRosa added six rebounds and scored two.

Kean led 28-15 at halftime. The Ospreys outscored Kean 22-12 in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 40-37. The Ospreys pulled within one point twice in the fourth but could not take the lead.

Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) scored 24 for Kean.