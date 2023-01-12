 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
STOCKTON BASKETBALL

Stockton men earn crucial NJAC victory with win over Kean

  • 0
Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

Stockton University's Phase II project in Atlantic City will add hundreds of new students to dorm rooms on Pacific Avenue in 2023. The Press of Atlantic City capture drone footage of the nearly finished site.

The Stockton University men's basketball earned a crucial New Jersey Athletic Conference victory Wednesday after beating Kean 82-77 with a strong second-half performance. 

Stockton (12-2, 7-1 NJAC) trailed 44-38 at halftime. Kean fell to 13-2 (6-2).

The Ospreys opened the second half on a 12-4 run to take a 50-48 lead. DJ Campbell (Vineland High School) and Ky Flanders (Wildwood) each made 3-points, and Kadian Dawkins made another basket to extend the lead to 61-54. In the final 3 minutes, 59 seconds, Stockton went 11 for 13 from the free-throw line.

The win was Stockton's third straight. 

Flanders scored 21 points to go with four rebounds and three steals. Dawkins and Campbell each scored 15. Dawkins added five assists, four rebounds and two steals. Rynell Lawrence (Millville) grabbed eight rebounds to go with six points and five assists. Jonathan Azoroh scored eight to go with five rebounds.

People are also reading…

Before the game, Stockton honored former assistant coach Bob Hutchings, who died Tuesday. He had suffered a massive heart attack in November. Last month, he underwent surgery to amputate both legs below the knees. 

Griffin Barker and Letrell West scored 25 each for Kean.

Women's basketball: Kean defeated Stockton 56-51 in an NJAC game Wednesday. The Ospreys fell to (8-7, 3-5), while Kean improved to (7-8, 5-3).

Adriyana Jennings tied her career high with 24 points for Stockton. She added nine rebounds and four steals, and was 12 for 12 from the free-throw line Emma Morrone scored 10, and Imene Fathi (Wildwood) and Madison Dulude each scored six. Madison LaRosa added six rebounds and scored two.

Kean led 28-15 at halftime. The Ospreys outscored Kean 22-12 in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 40-37. The Ospreys pulled within one point twice in the fourth but could not take the lead. 

Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) scored 24 for Kean.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

College football head coaches at public schools earn over $12 million in bonuses for season

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News