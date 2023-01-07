Stockton men defeat Montclair in battle of NJAC contenders

Stockton University controlled the second half and beat host Montclair State University 71-55 Saturday in a game between New Jersey Athletic Conference men's basketball contenders.

Kadian Dawkins led the Ospreys' balanced offense with 15 points. Dawkins hit 6 of 10 from the field.

Stockton improved to 11-2 (6-1 NJAC). The Red Hawks, previously unbeaten in the conference, dropped to 11-2 (5-1).

Jonathan Azoroh scored 10 for Stockton and had eight rebounds. Diante Miles, a freshman and a Wildwood High School graduate, added nine points, and Milo De Los Santos had eight. Martin Anguelov contributed six points and four rebounds, and Jamar Johnson had six points.

DJ Campbell (Vineland) was held to five points but had seven rebounds. Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) had five points, eight rebounds and two assists.

The Ospreys led 32-29 at halftime and increased the lead with an eight-point run early in the second half. Dawkins made two straight layups, and Tayvon Gaither scored off a drive. A Flanders layup made it 40-29.

For Montclair, Steven Breeman led with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Amir Williams scored 10 points and had seven rebounds, and Mike Jackson added nine points.

Women's basketball: Montclair State rallied in the fourth quarter to beat visiting Stockton 72-61 in an NJAC game. Nickie Carter led the Red Hawks with 27 points and had five assists and five steals.

Montclair improved to 6-7 (3-3). Stockton fell to 8-6 (3-4).

Stockton's Lauren Winant scored in the lane to give the Ospreys their last lead at 52-50 early in the fourth quarter. Montclair went on a 14-point run to lead 64-52.

Madison LaRosa led Stockton with 16 points and had two steals. Emma Morrone scored 13 points and had six rebounds, three assists and four steals. Adriyana Jennings added nine points, six rebounds and three steals, and Madison Dulude had eight points, four rebounds and two steals. Imene Fathi (Wildwood) contributed seven points, and Winant scored four points and had five rebounds.

Mahoghany Worsley-Wooten scored 12 points and had five rebounds for the Red Hawks. Shannon Hughes added eight points, and Olivia Vero had six points, seven rebounds and five blocks.