Stockton men clinch top seed in NJAC tourney; women also win

Stockton University defeated Rutgers-Newark 61-58 in a New Jersey Athletic Conference men's basketball game Saturday night to clinch the No. 1 seed in the league tournament.

DJ Campbell (Vineland H.S.) scored 17 points, and three other Ospreys also reached double figures: Jonathan Azoroh (13), Kyion Flanders (12) and Kadian Dawkins (10). Flanders (Wildwood), who scored 10 in the second half, and Azoroh each got eight rebounds. Dawkins had four assists.

Stockton, which led 31-25 at halftime, scored 19 points off its 16 forced turnovers.

The Ospreys (20-4, 14-3) will finish the regular season Wednesday night at New Jersey City and have a first-round by in the NJAC Tournament that begins Saturday. On Feb. 22, Stockton will play a quarterfinal game against an opponent to be determined.

Abe Kromah scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half for Rutgers-Newark (15-8, 12-5).

Stockton 52, Rutgers-Newark 56: Emma Morrone and Madison LaRosa scored 14 apiece and Nalya Hill contributed a double-double to lead the Ospreys to victory in the women's game.

The Ospreys, who led 22-15 at halftime, improved to 10-13 (8-9) with one game left in the regular season. The Scarlet Raiders fell to 4-17 (2-15).

LaRosa and Morrone combined to make 16 of 20 free throws. Stockton built a 17-point lead, 41-24, but with 26 seconds left in the game, Rutgers Newark's Samiyah Horton hit a 3 to cut the lead to 48-46. However, Morrone and LaRose combined to go 4 for 4 from the foul line in the closing seconds to seal the victory.

Hill scored 12 and got a game-high 14 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the season. Adriyana Jennings scored seven to go with eight rebounds. Morrone had five steals.

Elisha India Cross scored 13 for the Scarlet Raiders.

