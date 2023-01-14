Stockton men beat New Jersey City behind D.J. Campbell's 23 points

Stockton University's DJ Campbell, a Vineland High School graduate, led with 23 points as the Ospreys beat host New Jersey City University 79-74 in men's basketball Saturday.

Stockton improved to 13-2 overall (8-1 New Jersey Athletic Conference). The Gothic Knights 7-8 (2-6).

Campbell also had five rebounds, two assists and three steals. Kadian Dawkins scored 16 points and had six rebounds, and Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) added 14 points, six rebounds and three assists. Martin Anguelov scored 10.

Campbell made two free throws with eight minutes left to put the Ospreys up for good at 56-55. Dawkins added a 3-pointer to make it 59-55.

For NJC, Kayton Darley scored 20 points and had six rebounds, and Ryan Savoy added 16 points.

Women’s basketball: Stockton lost to host New Jersey City 59-56 on a jumper and a foul shot with by NJC’s Damaris Rodriguez with 0.03 seconds left in regulation. Rodriguez, the NJAC's scoring leader, finished with 28 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Stockton freshman Imene Fathi (Wildwood) topped the Ospreys (8-8, 3-6) with a career-high 19 points and had six rebounds. Adrianna Jennings added 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Emma Morrone had 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Nicole Strumolo scored seven points and Madison Dulude had four points and nine rebounds. For New Jersey City (6-8, 6-3), Jade-Dee Tolentino had nine points.

Before Rodriguez’s 3-point play, Adriyana Jennings tied the game at 56-56 with a field goal with 3.5 seconds left.