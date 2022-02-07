Stockton men beat DeSales 83-60 to improve to 18-4

Stockton University pulled away in the final 11 minutes to beat visiting DeSales University 83-60 in a nonleague men’s basketball game Monday in Galloway Township.
DJ Campbell, a Vineland High School graduate, led all scorers with 23 points for the Ospreys and had five steals and two blocks.
Stockton improved to 18-4. The Bulldogs dropped to 19-3.
DeSales cut the lead to 53-49 in the second half, but Stockton outscored the Bulldogs 30-11 in the final 10 minutes, 33 seconds.
Rynell Lawrence (Millville) added 17 points, and Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) had 10. Kadian Dawkins contributed nine points. Jonathan Azaroh had eight points and a game-high 11 rebounds. Milo De Los Santos added six points.
For DeSales, Matt Kachelries scored 12 points, Dat Lambert 10. Mike Beeler added nine points, and Timmy Edwards had eight points and 10 rebounds. Keba Mitchell had eight blocks.
