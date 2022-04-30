Stockton makes two finals at Penn Relays

Two Stockton University track and field relay teams qualified for the finals at Friday’s day two of the Penn Relays in Philadelphia, and the men’s 4x100-meter relay broke a 46-year-old school record.

In all, the Stockton men’s and women’s teams competed in six events on the day.

The Stockton team of Devante Greene, Carson Latham, Ryan Fisher and Aidan Burns ran the 4x100 in 42.17 seconds, breaking the school record of 42.20 set in 1976. The Ospreys foursome qualified for the Men's 4x100 Eastern finals with the sixth-fastest time among 30 teams. Fisher is a Barnegat High School graduate.

Stockton's Greene, Fisher, Greg Lordi and Ian Adjangba earned the final qualifying spot in the Men’s 4x400 Eastern with a time of 3:27.29. The Ospreys were ninth in a field of 28 teams.

The Ospreys' Jaelyn Barkley, Meredith O’Donnell, Lauren Maldonado (Egg Harbor Township) and Khristina Washington (Hammonton) finished 14th among 19 in 4:15.06 in the Women's 4x400 Eastern.

Washington, Megan Smith, Kaylee Apple and Ashanae Morrison placed 24th in the Women’s 4x100 Eastern in 52.29.

Stockton pole vaulter Lauren Preston cleared a height of 3.63 meters and tied for 11th in a field of 18 in the Women's Pole Vault College event. Preston was the lone NCAA Division III competitor in a field that included 16 Division I athletes and one from Division II.

Stockton’s Keith Holland was the only Division III vaulter in the Men's Pole Vault College field. Holland was one of seven competitors among 19 who were unable to clear the initial height of 4.57 meters.

The men's 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams will compete in their finals on Saturday. The rest of the Stockton men's and women's teams will compete in the Lions Invitational at The College of New Jersey.

