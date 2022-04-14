Stockton loses to R-C on Friday for home-and-home split

The Stockton University baseball team split a two-day home-and-home series with Rutgers-Camden University, winning 3-2 on Thursday in Galloway Township and losing 12-11 on Friday in Camden.

Rutgers-Camden’s Connor Van Dine singled in two runs with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday to give the Scarlet Raptors the 12-11 win. Both teams had 15 hits.

The loss put Stockton at 13-14-1 overall and 4-4 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. Rutgers-Camden improved to 16-12 overall and 3-5 NJAC.

Stockton scored three runs in the top of the ninth to go up 11-10. Ryan Mihlebach hit a sacrifice fly, Giovanni Sciarrotta hit an RBI single, and Sciarrotta later scored on a wild pitch.

Stockton’s John Perrino, Jordan Nitti, Dominic Meleo, Sam Nieves, Sciarrotta and Robbie Ford each doubled. Nitti and Ford both had three hits, and Tucker Elder, Meleo and Sciarrotta each had two. Mihlebach tripled.

Andrew Brown went 4 for 5 with three runs and two RBIs for Rutgers-Camden.

In Thursday’s game, Luke Fabrizzi’s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth brought in Nieves to give Stockton a 3-2 win. Nieves had doubled. Nieves and Tucker Elder each had two hits.

The Scarlet Raptors scored in the first inning, but Stockton went up 2-1 in the third when Elder and Perrino each singled and scored on errors. Rutgers-Camden tied it at 2-2 in the top of the ninth. Winning pitcher Dylan Sakele came on in the ninth.

Alex Uzdanovic had a double and two singles for Rutgers-Camden.

Softball: The Ospreys dropped a doubleheader to host Cabrini University on Thursday, losing 3-1 and 4-3 in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Cabrini upped its season mark to 15-8, and Stockton dropped to 13-13.

Gracie Meyer led Stockton with three of the team’s 11 hits on the day. Jenna Patterson had a double in the first game and a solo homer in the second.

Doubles by Patterson and Kayla Posten and a single by Meyer were the Ospreys’ only hits of the first game.

Cabrini scored two runs in each of the first two innings of the second game to go up 4-1. Patterson’s homer cut the lead to 4-1 in the fourth inning.

The Ospreys scored twice in the seventh inning. Charli Czaczkowski doubled, stole third and came in on Stevie Unger’s double. Samantha McErlane singled Unger to third, and she scored on a sacrifice fly by Posten.

Women’s golf: Brynn Bowman (Ocean City) led Stockton with a round of 100 on Thursday as the Ospreys played in the Monmouth Hawk Spring Shootout at Eagle Ridge Golf Club in Lakewood, Pennsylvania. The Ospreys posted a score of 422, their second-best total of the spring season.

Stockton played against two NCAA Division I programs, Monmouth University and Wagner College.

Maggie Brennan shot a 102 for the Ospreys and Ella van Schalkwyk scored a 104. Tamara Farrow (Middle Township), the fourth Stockton scorer, shot a 116. Serena Su (Atlantic City) also played for the Ospreys and finished at 130.

