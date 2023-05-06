Marissa DiPaolo pitched a complete game, struck out three and allowed just three hits to lead the third-seeded Ramapo College softball team to a 2-0 victory over fourth-seeded Stockton in a New Jersey Athletic Conference first-round game Saturday.
The tournament is double-elimination.
With two outs, in the bottom of the first inning, Mahogany Wheeler (Millville High School) drew a walk and, after a Stockton error, Avery Kontura singled in Wheeler and Avery Bartolomeo.
Nerina Tramp allowed just two hits and struck out five in six innings for the Ospreys (19-18). Charli Czaczkowski, Lilly James and Vanessa Tancini each singled.
The Ospreys will play the winner of top-seeded Rowan and sixth-seeded William Paterson at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The Roadrunners will take on second-seeded The College of New Jersey.
Baseball: Stockton lost to Kean University 17-0 in a New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament elimination game in Union.
Kean led 5-0 after six innings and scored 12 runs in the final three innings.
Playing with a roster that included 14 freshmen and 13 sophomores, the Ospreys finished the season 22-20. They were one win short of matching the program record and reached the conference tournament for the first time since 2013.
Kean improved to 24-16-1.
Stockton’s only two hits were singles by Cooper Fiore and Nick Avagnano. Stockton starter Alfonso Lombardi, the first of six Ospreys pitchers, gave up nine hits and five runs in 5 2/3 innings, walked four and struck out three.
Stockton went into the losers bracket of the double-elimination NJAC Tournament on Thursday after losing 3-1 to Rowan University.
Kean had 17 hits, including a two-run homer by Josh Jackson. Brett Hilsheimer went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs for the Cougars, and Phil Marcantonio was 3 for 6 with a run and an RBI. Winning pitcher Jason Gilman worked eight innings, gave up two hits, struck out five and walked three.
Despite the outcome, Stockton's season was a success as the Ospreys won 22 games, just one shy of the school record, and qualified for the NJAC Tournament for the first time since 2013 with a young roster that included 14 freshmen and 13 sophomores.
