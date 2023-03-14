The Stockton University baseball team played its fifth game in four days on Tuesday and lost to Anderson University (Indiana) 15-4 in Davenport, Florida.

The Ospreys fell to 5-6. Anderson, which led 9-3 after three innings, upped its mark to 6-5.

Stockton’s Antonio Gatti went 2 for 5 with a double, a run and an RBI. Cooper Fiore doubled to extend his hitting streak to five games. Freshman Jimmy Silvano had an RBI single for his first collegiate hit. Starting pitcher Phil Santa Maria (ACIT) took the loss.

On Monday, Stockton pounded out 18 hits to beat St. Norbert College (Wisconsin) 16-12 in Auburndale, Florida. Jordan Nitti, Gatti and Robbie Ford each had three hits and two RBIs. Gatti also walked twice, scored three runs and had two stolen bases. Nitti scored three runs and Ford scored twice.

Giovanni Schiarrotta, a Barnegat resident, tied it at 6-6 with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning, and he scored on Michael Antonucci’s triple as the Ospreys took the lead for good at 7-6. Tommy Talbot had a two-run double and freshman Kevin Novobilsky hit a two-run single. Robert Jeans, the second of six Stockton pitchers, got the win.

Stockton split two games Sunday, losing to Western New England University 9-7 and beating St. John Fisher University (New York) 9-6. Both games were in Auburndale.

Nitti went 2 for 4 with a two-run homer and three RBIs against Western New England, and Schiarrotta was 2 for 4 with a solo home run. Max Kaplan hit two doubles.

Freshmen Antonucci and Nick Avagnano each had two doubles in the win over St. John Fisher, and Ford, Talbot and Novobilsky each had two hits. Freshman Reece Miller was the winning pitcher.

Women’s lacrosse: Stockton beat visiting SUNY New Paltz 18-4 on Monday.

Isabella Marinello led the Ospreys (5-1) with six goals, and Emily Deworsop added four. Margot Costello scored three and Mary McLaughlin (Mainland Regional) scored two. McLaughlin and Lexie Jackson (Barnegat) each had six draw controls.

Stockton’s Jordan Hawkes (Egg Harbor Township) had four saves in the first half, and Daniela Elliott made three saves in the second half.

Julia Longo scored three for New Paltz (3-2).

Women’s tennis: Stockton’s Lily Muir, Sarb Devi and freshman Carlee Cristella each had a singles and a doubles win to lead the Ospreys (4-1) to a 7-2 win over Loras College (Iowa) on Monday in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Sophia Pasquale (Holy Spirit) added a singles win. Loras dropped to 10-6.

On Sunday, Stockton opened the spring season with a 7-2 win over Shenandoah. Pasquale, Audrey van Schalkwyk and Cristella each won singles and doubles matches.