Reegan Capozzoli and Luc Swedlund each scored three goals as the Stockton University men's lacrosse team lost 17-12 to Salisbury in a Coastal Lacrosse Conference game Saturday.

It was the Ospreys' first conference game of the season. Salisbury (10-1, 1-0 CLC) is No. 4 in the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association NCAA Division III rankings. Stockton fell to 8-3 (0-1).

Last season, the Ospreys lost to Salisbury in the second round of the national tournament. Stockton captured the Colonial States Athletic Conference title but joined the new CLC this spring.

Salisbury, which competed in the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference last season and won its championship, and four other programs joined the CLC with Stockton.

On Saturday, Salisbury led 8-7 at halftime. Early in the third quarter, Capozzoli and Brendan McHale each scored to give the Ospreys a 9-8 lead. Capozzoli again scored to make the score 10-10, but the Seagulls scored three straight to take a 13-10 lead after three quarters.

Midway through the fourth, Salisbury extended its lead to 16-11.

Tyler Horvath had a team-leading 17 ground balls for Stockton and won 22 of 33 faceoffs. Robbie O'Brien added two assists and one goal. Noam Levy-Smith (Ocean City H.S.) had four ground balls and scored once. Dante Poli scored once and had an assist.

Brendan McHale, Stanley Kolimago and Sean Haddock each scored once. Hayden Smallwood (Ocean City) had an assist.

Cross Ferrara scored a game-high seven for Salisbury.