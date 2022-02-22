Stockton indoor track and field teams each finish 3rd at NJAC Championships

Stockton University finished third among 10 teams in both the women's and men's indoor track and field competitions at the New Jersey Athletic Conference Championships on Monday in Staten Island, New York.

The Stockton teams also each won three events.

Winners from the Stockton women's team were: Shahyan Abraham (12.64 meters in the shot put), Susann Foley (1.61m in the high jump) and Jessie Klenk (5 minutes, 17.62 seconds in the mile).

Abraham's NJAC victory was her first. She also finished third in the weight throw (15.61m). Foley also won the high jump at the conference's spring 2021 championships. Klenk won the 1,500 at the 2021 outdoor meet.

The men's winners included Keith Holland, who earned his seventh consecutive NJAC title in the pole vault (4.70m). He has won four indoor NJAC events and three outdoors heading into the spring season. Also winner were the Ospreys

William Gross (15.01m in the shot put) and the distance medley relay team of Erick Ackerman, Colin Hueston, Clayton Engle and Cooper Knorr. they finished in 10:28.46.

Ackerman also took second place in the mile (4:13.75), knocking off nearly two seconds from the Stockton record he set earlier this season. Darren Wan (Egg Harbor Township H.S.) finished second in the weight throw (16.95m, the third-best performance of his career).

Finishing third for Stockton were Mike Carfagno (EHT) in the shot put (14.66m), Matthew Carter (Oakcrest) in the pole vault (4.25m) and Kyle Navalance in the 5,000 (15:23.30).

The Stockton men's 4x200 relay team of Carson Latham, Dontay Turner (Oakcrest), Ryan Fisher (Barnegat) and Devante Greene took third place third in 1:31.34. Latham finished fourth in the 60 in 7.04 seconds, lowering his school record by four-hundredths of a second.

Stockton's women's distance medley relay team took second place in 13:17.05. The team included Klenk, Olivia Harris, Jaelyn Barkley and Lauren Maldonado (EHT). Khristina Washington (Hammonton) finished third in the long jump (5.07m), Madison Fey tied for third in the pole vault (2.75m).

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.