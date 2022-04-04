Stockton hosts races at its new rowing home in Brigantine; golf team opens spring season

The Stockton University women's rowing team hosted two days of racing at its new home in Brigantine over the weekend.

The Stockton-Brigantine Boat Race, based at the Brigantine Rowing Club Boathouse, included time trials Saturday and finals Sunday.

In the varsity-eight final, the Ospreys finished third among six boats in 7 minutes, 8.35 seconds. In a head-to-head semifinal, Stockton (6:58.08) beat Franklin & Marshall (7:04.25).

Stockton's crew consisted of coxswain Lorelei Hendricks, Emily Culmone (Ocean City H.S.), Jordan Barikian (Lower Cape May Regional), Madelynn Schina , Amber Hartzell, Nicole Iatarola, Emily Latshaw, Izabelle DelRoss (Cedar Creek) and Carrie Alpin.

The Opsreys' second varsity eight finished third among four teams in the final. The crew included coxswain Kelley Mason, Katie Kurtz (Cedar Creek), Lauren Oleksiak (Holy Spirit), Kimberly Canelas (ACIT), Allison Cook, Hartzell, Iatarola, Allison Reed and Alexandra Kazan (Our Lady of Mercy Academy). In the semifinals, Stockton finished second in a field of three boats in its heat and second among five overall with a time of 6:57.16. Stockton finished the final in 9:07.08 to finish third among four teams.

Stockton will compete in the Knecht Cup on the Cooper River in Camden on Saturday and Sunday.

Golf: The Ospreys began their spring schedule at the two-day Arcadia Spring Kickoff at Eagle Ridge Golf Club.

The Ospreys finished third among three teams with a total of 924, behind Arcadia (743) and Ursinus (861). Ella van Schalkwy was Stockton's top performer, taking 11th place in a field of 25 with a 206. She followed a 107 with a 99, the second-best round of her career. Maggie Brennan took 13th place with a 125-104—229. Brynn Bowman (Ocean City) finished 16th (132-107—239). Tamara Farrow (Middle Township) shot a 132-118—250 for 19th place. In her first collegiate tournament, Lexi Hughes (Absegami) took 23rd with a 154-151—305.

