Stockton holding rowing camp for Atlantic County youth

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University is holding a daily free camp for Atlantic County middle school kids to teach them the sport of crew and the many life benefits that go with it.

The Stockton Summer Youth Rowing Program has more than 30 children entering seventh-to-ninth grades. They’re learning crew in dry-land instruction and on the water on Lake Fred, which is part of Stockton’s Galloway Township campus. The camp is on weekdays in the morning.

The Summer Youth Program was founded last year by a group of rowing enthusiasts who wanted to give opportunities to underrepresented youths who might not otherwise have access to learn how to row or attend a rowing camp.

Guest speakers talk to the children at The Lodge at Lakeside a few yards from the lake about positive life skills, teamwork, athletics and good nutrition.

Stockton men’s rowing coach Joe Maguire is the camp’s technical director. The camp was at the Atlantic City Boathouse last year and has now moved to Stockton’s Galloway campus where the children can also visit the college.

“Today, we had one of our community partners, AtlantiCare, come in to speak to the campers about good nutrition, fueling yourself properly if you want to be a competitive athlete,” Maguire said Wednesday morning. “Then, we’ll have our athletic trainer Mitch (Wasik), who will lead the athletes through stretching, and then the campers will head out to the water in three different groups. Every athlete rows every day, getting individual training in the boat. And then they’ll come in, clean the boats, put them away, and we’ll do a quick recap.

The camp has also had National Team rowers, Stockton professors and members of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office talk to the children about setting positive goals and how to reach those goals.

“There’s a lot of teaching,” Maguire said. “Most of the speakers were high school or college rowers. They talk to the campers about the benefit of the sport and the lessons that they learned through the sport and how that helped them into their lives and careers.

“All the kids are from Atlantic County. Probably about half of the kids are from Atlantic City. The other half are from Galloway, Egg Harbor Township and Port Republic.”

Aleah White, a 13-year-old Egg Harbor Township resident, is one of the campers. She’s a rising eighth-grader at Alder Avenue Middle School in EHT. White found out about the program from a friend who was also there. White's other sports are track and field and basketball.

“I like crew, there’s a lot to experience here,” White said. “I definitely recommend it. My favorite part is rowing and being with all my crewmates. I’ve made a lot of friends. When I first started, it was a little hard for me to get the concept, but after a while I got it. It’s something I’ll do in high school, and you can also get a scholarship.”

Instructing the children on the water were Ocean City High School girls crew coach Steve Kelly, Stockton women's crew co-captain and seat-3 in the varsity eight Izabelle DelRoss, and 2021 Stockton grad and Oakcrest High School girls crew assistant coach Vashon Brock.

Brock, 23, previously rowed and played football at Atlantic City High School.

“(Tuesday) was our halfway mark, and it’s going pretty well,” Brock said. “The kids are really learning leadership skills, they’re picking up the sport pretty fast. We introduced them to both sculling (two oars per rower) and sweeping (one oar per rower), the two different rowing techniques, and it’s interesting to see that some kids pick up one faster than the other. It seems that they all like it so far. I can see a lot of the kids are making some new friends here, so that’s good.

“(Crew) definitely helps you in life. It helps with your leadership skills, and with your focus," Brock continued. "When you’re here you have to be focused on the sport, you have to be listening. It definitely helps you build friends, if you’re not that social. The people you row with you’ll be with the whole season or the whole camp. It definitely teaches a lot of teamwork skills.”

DelRoss, 21, is a former Cedar Creek High School rower.

“I tell them all the time that it’s wonderful to be working with them,” DelRoss said of the children. “Being a coach will make you a better athlete. I like being able to show them the things that I know and then learning from them. I love teaching the kids to row. It’s a wonderful sport, and it’s so great to share it with kids before they even get into high school. That way they get a chance to know it before they go competitive.”

Note: The Stockton Summer Youth Rowing Program, which continues until July 28, is funded by donations and sponsorships. The program welcomes additional supporters. Donations can be made at stockton.edu/youthrowing or by contacting Alicia McMackin, the Associate Director of Development, at 609-652-4861.