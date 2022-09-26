 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stockton hires Kathleen Womelsdorf as associate AD

  • 0

Johnuel "Boogie" Fland is among the brightest stars in the firmament of high school basketball. He now has business deal to prove it. The New York City teen is cashing in on his name, image and likeness through marketing contracts often referred to as NIL deals. The contracts have begun to trickle down to the high school level after the NCAA's decision last year to allow college athletes to monetize their stardom. Seven states have so far approved the deals for prep athletes. Other states, such as Ohio, continue to debate whether NILs would sully high school sports. Fland, who is ranked as a top college prospect for the 2024 graduating class, is paid a percentage of sales on a merchandise company's products carrying his likeness and four-figure monthly checks to post about the brand on social media. Fland, 15, said he wants to help his family.

Stockton University on Monday announced the hiring of Kathleen Womelsdorf as its associate director of athletics for compliance and student-athlete success.

Womelsdorf, whose first day with the Ospreys was Monday, comes to Stockton from Immaculata University in Immaculata, Pennsylvania, where she had numerous roles for a program that includes 21 intercollegiate sports programs. From 2017-22, she was the senior female administrator and involved with NCAA compliance, academic progress, recruit and student-athlete-wellness and success for the Mighty Macs, Stockton said in a release. Immaculata competes in NCAA Division III.

She also was the men's and women's swimming coach and aquatics director for Mighty Macs the past five years. She was hired in 2017 for the inception of the swimming programs and coached them from their inaugural season of 2018-19 through last season.

People are also reading…

Before joining the Immaculata staff, Womelsdorf was an assistant AD at Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia for four years. She worked as a high school teacher for 11 years, including eight as a coach.

Womelsdorf graduated from Temple University with bachelor's degrees in communications and Spanish. She earned a master's degree in education at Holy Family University in Philadelphia.

Kathleen Womelsdorf headshot

Womelsdorf

 Stockton Athletics, Provided
0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL issues warning to teams after Tom Brady smashes tablet

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News