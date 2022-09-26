Stockton hires Kathleen Womelsdorf as associate AD

Stockton University on Monday announced the hiring of Kathleen Womelsdorf as its associate director of athletics for compliance and student-athlete success.

Womelsdorf, whose first day with the Ospreys was Monday, comes to Stockton from Immaculata University in Immaculata, Pennsylvania, where she had numerous roles for a program that includes 21 intercollegiate sports programs. From 2017-22, she was the senior female administrator and involved with NCAA compliance, academic progress, recruit and student-athlete-wellness and success for the Mighty Macs, Stockton said in a release. Immaculata competes in NCAA Division III.

She also was the men's and women's swimming coach and aquatics director for Mighty Macs the past five years. She was hired in 2017 for the inception of the swimming programs and coached them from their inaugural season of 2018-19 through last season.

Before joining the Immaculata staff, Womelsdorf was an assistant AD at Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia for four years. She worked as a high school teacher for 11 years, including eight as a coach.

Womelsdorf graduated from Temple University with bachelor's degrees in communications and Spanish. She earned a master's degree in education at Holy Family University in Philadelphia.