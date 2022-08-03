 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WOMEN'S ROWING

Stockton hires Chris O’Brien as interim rowing coach, associate AD

Chris O’Brien

Stockton University hired Chris O’Brien as its interim head rowing coach and associate athletic director for athletic development Wednesday. O'Brien, seen coaching the Thomas Jefferson University women's rowing team, started the program there in 2006 and has coached 16 years.

 Stockton Athletics, Provided

Stockton University hired Chris O’Brien as its interim head rowing coach and associate athletic director for athletic development, the university announced Wednesday. 

O'Brien was the head women's rowing coach for 16 years at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. He was also the associate athletic director for athletic development at Jefferson. At Stockton, O'Brien will also work closely with its office of development and alumni relations. 

O’Brien is expected to start at the Galloway Township college later this month. He will take over as the rowing coach from John Bancheri, who played a crucial role in building the program and was Stockton's first full-time rowing head coach.

O'Brien was Jefferson's women's rowing coach since the program started in 2006. During his tenure, O’Brien led the Rams to six NCAA Championships berths (varsity eight in 2008 and 2015, team in 2009, 2010, 2019 and 2022 team). His squads finished third at the championships in 2010 and fourth in 2009 and 2022.

People are also reading…

Jefferson captured three medals at the prestigious Dad Vail Regatta under O’Brien. He led the freshman/novice eight boat to gold in 2007, and the varsity four to a second-place finish in 2021 and a third-place finish in 2012.

Under Bancheri, the Ospreys won their first varsity eight gold medal at the Dad Vail, finished second at the Mid-Atlantic Rowing Conference Championships (their highest finish in program history) and were ranked 14th in the final 2021 Pocock/Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association Division III poll.

O’Brien began his coaching career at Monsignor Bonner High School in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, in 2002. He spent five seasons as the head freshman coach. In 2004, O'Brien made school history after leading the freshman eight to the Catholic League Championship, Stotesbury Cup and High School National Championship titles.

It was the first time the freshman crew won all three titles in one season at Bonner.

O’Brien competed as coxswain at Monsignor Bonner and at Villanova University. He won every major regatta at the high school level and captured a Dad Vail gold medal and competed in the Intercollegiate Rowing Association Championships at the collegiate level.

O'Brien still competes internationally as a coxswain.

Chris O’Brien headshot

O'Brien

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

