Stockton heading to Sweet 16 after beating Johns Hopkins 70-63

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Johns Hopkins University men’s basketball team never stopped rallying Saturday night.

Stockton University never stopped meeting every challenge the Blue Jays presented.

It wasn’t easy.

DJ Campbell made 8 of 10 foul shots in the final five minutes as Stockton beat the Blue Jays 70-63 in an NCAA Division III tournament second-round game.

“I’m speechless,” Campbell said. “It feels like a dream again. We’re just going to keep fighting and keep advancing.”

Campbell clinched the victory by making two foul shots with 21.3 seconds left to put the Ospreys up five. Those came after he had missed two foul shots with 38.2 seconds left.

“I want that moment,” Campbell said. “I’m glad I was able to come through for my teammates.”

Stockton coach Scott Bittner pumped his fists after Stockton grabbed a key defensive rebound with six seconds left to clinch the victory.

“We’ve done it all year,” Bittner said. “We’ll get up, a team will come back. I think they (Hopkins) wore down. The shots they made early in the (second) half, they didn’t make later.”

Stockton, which led by as many as 16 in the first half, was forced to rally after falling behind 58-56 with 6 minutes, 19 seconds left.

In addition to the clutch foul shooting, Stockton won with defense. The Ospreys held Hopkins to no points in the final two minutes and just five in the final 6:18. The Blue Jays finished 12 for 46 (26%) from 3-point range and missed their last six.

Campbell led Stockton with 28 and eight rebounds. Kadian Dawkins scored 15 for the Ospreys before an enthusiastic crowd. Stockton junior Rynell Lawrence scored seven and grabbed seven rebounds.

“The crowd has been amazing,” Bittner said. “The amazing thing is we’ve played better with more pressure. We did it today. Things got tougher, and we played better.”

Stockton (26-4) advances to next weekend’s Sweet 16 for the first time since 2014. The Ospreys will face the winner of Saturday night’s second-round game between Susquehanna and Christian Newport. Susquehanna beat Rowan 94-84 in Friday’s first-round.

Stockton showed its mental toughness and overcame numerous hurdles in the second half Saturday.

After a cold shooting first half, Hopkins heated up and made six of their first 10 shots from beyond the arc in the second half.

Stockton was also hampered by foul trouble. Standout guard Kyion Flanders played a little more than five minutes in the first half and went to the bench with four fouls with just under 14 minutes left in the game. Flanders finished with eight points.

Johns Hopkins began Saturday on a nine-game winning streak after having beaten Yeshiva 63-59 in Friday’s first-round. Stockton had won nine straight, including 87-52 over Wilson College 87-52 in the first round Friday.

Both Bittner and Johns Hopkins coach Josh Loeffler urged their teams to play at a fast pace.

Braeden Johnson of Hopkins sank a long-range 3-pointer for the game’s first basket.

It was not a sign of things to come.

Hopkins shot 4 of 22 from 3-point range in the first half.

Midway through the first half, the 6-foot-3 Campbell showed his strength by penetrating through the Johns Hopkins defense to score in the lane. The Vineland High School graduate often floated shots just over the outstretched hands of Blue Jay defenders.

Campbell’s play combined with Hopkins’ poor perimeter shooting helped the Ospreys lead by as many as 16 in the first half.

The NCAA will announce the location of the March 11-12 Sweet 16 and Elite eight games Monday.

Saturday's win capped a remarkable two days not only for men's basketball team but the entire Stockton community.

Both the first and second-round games drew big, raucous crowds.

"The students were great," Bittner said. "Sports can rally a school even at this level."

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.