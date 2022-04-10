Stockton has winners at two-day Osprey Open

Stockton University’s Kyle Navalance, Lauren Preston, Susann Foley and the men’s 4x100-meter relay team were winners Saturday at day-two of the Osprey Open in Galloway Township.

Navalance won the men’s 1,500-meter run in 4 minutes, 7.81 seconds. Preston took the women’s pole vault with a height of 3.66 meters. Foley was first in the women’s high jump with a height of 1.63m. The men’s 4x100 relay team of Devante Greene, Carson Latham, Ryan Fisher (Barnegat) and Aidan Burns won in 42.73 seconds.

Burns finished second in the men’s 100 in 11.41 seconds. Latham was second in the men’s 200 in 22.34. Jeanmarie Harvey tied for second in the women’s pole vault (3.35m), and teammate Madison Fey was fifth (2.90m). Kaitlyn Vervier (Lacey Township) tied for third in the women’s high jump (1.55m).

Will Gross was third in the men’s shot put (14.56m). Hunter Daly tied for third in the men’s high jump (1.95m).

Shahyan Abraham finished fourth in the women’s shot put with a distance of 12.90m. Jenna Vigorito placed fourth in the women’s discus (37.39m). In the men’s 800, Stockton’s Cooper Knorr finished fourth in 1:56.80, and teammates Erik Ackerman fifth (1:58.32), Joseph deBeaumont sixth (1:59.85) and Colin Hueston seventh (2:01.93). Greene finished fourth in the 200 (22.50), and Donnie Scott tied for sixth (22.69). The Stockton A 4x400 relay team was fourth in 3:31.53, and the Ospreys’ B relay placed seventh (3:35.44). The Ospreys' mixed 4x100 relay finished fourth in 58.65.

Latham placed fifth in the men’s 100 in 11.52, and Dontay Turner (Oakcrest) was seventh (11.57). The Stockton women’s 4x400 relay team was fifth in 4:10.04.

In the men’s discus, Gross finished sixth (43.49m) and Darren Wan (Egg Harbor Township) was seventh (39.49). Jaelyn Barkley placed sixth in the women’s 800 in 2:25.52.

James Ricciardi was seventh for the Ospreys in the 400 hurdles in 1:00.51. Sheldon Sainvil placed seventh in the men’s javelin (54.38m). Marlee Tharp finished seventh in the women’s 1,500 (5:08.74). Also seventh was Ashanae Morrison in the women’s 200 in 26.70. Khristina Washington (Hammonton) tied for seventh in the women’s long jump (4.84m).

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.