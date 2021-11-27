Stockton grads Armin Cane, Jordan Taylor playing together overseas

Jordan Taylor describes Armin Cane as a supportive friend.
“He will always push you to reach your full potential and will always try to make sure you are giving your best effort all the time,” Taylor said.
That support, which is mutual, is important as the friends are competing together more than 4,000 miles away from home and rely on each other now more than ever.
Cane and Taylor compete for Stiinta Bucuresti of Liga I, which the second level of professional basketball in Romania. Cane is playing his fourth season overseas, Taylor his second. Their season consists of 22 games.
Taylor is averaging 16 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.7 steals per game for Stiinta Bucaresti (2-1). He is shooting 68% from the field and 44.4% from 3-point range. Cane averages 13.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 4.7 steals. He is shooting 66.7% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc.
But playing together in Romania is just one thing they have in common.
They both were standouts for Stockton University, though they played at different times for the Ospreys. They both reside in Pleasantville when not overseas, have been friends for more than five years and share the same birthday — March 30. Cane, 28, is 5 years older.
Taylor and Cane live in the same apartment building in Bucuresti.
“It’s pretty cool,” Taylor said. “It was like destiny.”
Last season, Taylor competed for the Erebuni Yerevan in Armenia.
Cane returned to Romania a few months ago and was asked if he knew of any players with professional experience who were at at least 6-foot-6 and could play multiple positions to fill a roster vacancy. He provided Taylor’s contact information and, soon enough, the friends were teammates.
“A lot of teams don’t like signing rookies,” said Cane, a 2011 Pleasantville High School graduate. “Jordan was one of the first I thought of. And then they brought him here four or five weeks after me.”
Stockton coach Scott Bittner praised both players for their work ethics, adding that Taylor sends him links about games. He called Taylor a “natural fit” to play at that level because of his size and skills. Taylor is a natural point guard but plays forward for Stiinta Bucuresti.
Taylor graduated from Stockton in 2020, having received a New Jersey Athletic Conference honorable mention for his play for the Ospreys. He played at East Orange Campus High School and lived in North Jersey before moving to Pleasantville.
“To see their team pictures, it’s really cool to know that two kids from the same school are playing on the same club halfway around the world,” Bittner said.
For the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, Cane played for the CS Dinamo Bucuresti of the Romanian National League, which is the top level in Romania. Cane played with three teams in Finland in the 2018-19 season, climbing up from the third division to the top by the end of the campaign.
Cane averaged 15.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game with Stockton and helped the Ospreys capture NJAC titles in 2014-15 and 2015-16. He was an NJAC first-team selection as a senior and received an honorable mention as a junior. He played two seasons at Atlantic Cape Community College before transferring to Stockton. Cane was a third-team Press All-Star as a senior at Pleasantville.
“(Cane) is the top two or three guys we ever had in terms of how hard he works,” said Bittner, who was an assistant under head coach Gerry Matthews when Cane played for the Ospreys.
“I still tell our players today, I don’t know if I ever coached a player that was more coachable. He would let you hold him accountable, smile and say, ‘Yes, coach.’ I’ve never seen a kid better at handling being coached than Armin.”
Cane had a similar description of Taylor.
“The first time I ever met Jordan, I swear he was skinny and short,” Cane said with a laugh. “Now, he has (since) prepared himself to be a pro. For real. His game got a lot better since the first time I met him.
“And that’s because he actually listens. Some guys think they are better and don’t know how to listen to guys who have experience because we aren’t the coach. That’s one of the main things I like about Jordan. He listens and understands, which helped me get to where I am today.”
After he graduated, Cane would sometimes come back to Stockton to train, and a lot of the times it was with Taylor. The two would sometimes work out at Holy Spirit High School and play together in summer leagues in Sea Isle City and Ocean City.
And having that relationship right now is very beneficial, Taylor said.
“Most of the time, when you play overseas, you are going to end up maybe the only American, or meet Americans you didn’t know,” said Taylor, who competed this past summer in the Drew League in Los Angeles. That league features current and former NBA, overseas and G-League players.
“The fact I was going to this situation (overseas) where I already knew someone, it made me feel more comfortable. The transition was way more easy having him here to give me knowledge.”
Cane typically doesn’t know many people on his teams, but this year he is familiar with a handful of players and a couple of coaches, having previously competed with them. Still, having Taylor by his side is special.
“The chemistry on and off the court is different,” Cane said. “It’s great having someone here to help me get through the days, the tough practices and just the process. It’s a lot easier.”
Taylor enjoys playing at this level, which he says is higher than that of the Armenian team for which he played last year.
“I love it,” Taylor, 23, said. “This is real pro basketball.
“It makes me feel very fortunate because I know thee is a million people out there trying to be where I’m at right now. I am just extremely thankful and fortunate. It makes me feel like I deserve to be here.”
Twelve teams compete in their Romanian league. Two have the opportunity to advance to a higher level next year, Cane said. And the Stockton graduates agree this team could get there with a great balance of young and experienced players, Taylor said.
“We are just trying to do it for Stockton,” said Taylor, noting that he and Cane are the third and fourth players from Stockton to compete professionally, respectively. “It’s huge.”
