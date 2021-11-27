Stockton grads Armin Cane, Jordan Taylor playing together overseas

“And that’s because he actually listens. Some guys think they are better and don’t know how to listen to guys who have experience because we aren’t the coach. That’s one of the main things I like about Jordan. He listens and understands, which helped me get to where I am today.”

After he graduated, Cane would sometimes come back to Stockton to train, and a lot of the times it was with Taylor. The two would sometimes work out at Holy Spirit High School and play together in summer leagues in Sea Isle City and Ocean City.

And having that relationship right now is very beneficial, Taylor said.

“Most of the time, when you play overseas, you are going to end up maybe the only American, or meet Americans you didn’t know,” said Taylor, who competed this past summer in the Drew League in Los Angeles. That league features current and former NBA, overseas and G-League players.

“The fact I was going to this situation (overseas) where I already knew someone, it made me feel more comfortable. The transition was way more easy having him here to give me knowledge.”