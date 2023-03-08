The Stockton University men's basketball team is excited for the challenge.

The Ospreys will play Nichols College in the NCAA Division III Sweet 16 at 4:15 p.m. Friday at the Tarble Pavilion in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania. Nichols (25-5), which won the Commonwealth Coast Conference Tournament, is on a 19-game winning streak.

"It's going to be a good game," said Stockton coach Scott Bittner, whose team is making its second straight Sweet 16 appearance.

Top players for Stockton include Ky Flanders (Wildwood High School), DJ Campbell (Vineland) and Kadian Dawkins. Flanders is the New Jersey Athletic Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Year, and the trio are the top scorers on the team. Campbell averages 18.5 points per game, Flanders 11.7 and Dawkins 11.2.

Martin Anguelov (Wildwood Catholic), Rynell Lawrence (Millville) and Jonathan Azoroh are also key players. Azoroh leads the team with 6.3 rebounds per game. Stockton is 24-5 (15-3 NJAC).

"I think there are certain things we have to do well," Bittner said. "Our transition defense has to be good, we have to do a good job staying in front of the ball and we have to do good on the defensive glass. So if we can do those three things, then I think we have a shot."

Bittner has been watching film on Nichols, saying the Bison "are aggressive, they are really quick and they play very hard." Bittner said the Bison have legitimate scorers, like Matthew Alectus (17 points per game), Ty Rucker (16.6), Tavon Jones (16.5) and Jakigh Dottin (15).

But so do the Ospreys.

"They are a lot like us. It's a very even matchup," Bittner said. "Whoever plays better on Friday will win. It's not like last year where we are playing a team, Christopher Newport, where they are that much bigger than us. Nichols has similar size and attributes."

Last season, Stockton won the NJAC title and lost to Christopher Newport in the Sweet 16. Leading up to that game, the Ospreys were dealing with some illness. This time around, Stockton is healthy, Bittner said. Bittner also said advancing back to the Sweet 16 for the second straight season is great for Stockton.

"Nationally, it puts you in a new light," he said.

This season, Stockton lost in the NJAC championship to Rowan. The Profs are also playing in the Sweet 16, so having two teams from the NJAC still alive in the national tournament is great for the conference. Rowan will face Wisconsin-Oshkosh at 4:45 p.m. Friday in Alliance, Ohio.

"You're not always going to win the league, but we have two teams in the Sweet 16, so hopefully we both advance," Bittner said.

The Ospreys are excited for Friday and are hoping the experience from reaching the Sweet 16 last year will make them better prepared, Bittner said.

"I take the game as it comes and whatever happens, happens," Bittner said. "A lot of it is out of our control. Like, does the ball go in the basket? We just have to make sure we play hard and very fundamentally sound."