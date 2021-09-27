Stockton goalie Gromitsaris named Defensive Player of the Week

Stockton University senior goalie Dino Gromitsaris was selected the New Jersey Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week in men's soccer Monday.

It was the fifth time in Gromitsaris' career he has earned the award and the first time this season.

The senior posted two shutouts last week in leading Stockton to a 1-0-1 record. Gromitsaris kicked out five shots against Haverford College on Sept. 21 in a 0-0 tie. He made four saves, including two in the 72nd minute, against Ramapo College in a 4-0 win Saturday.

Gromitsaris, who has a streak of 290 scoreless minutes, began Monday tied for first in the NJAC with 39 saves. He was tied for second with three shutouts and third in both saves per game (4.33) and goals-against average (0.59).

He has an .886 save percentage, which is fifth best in the conference. Gromitsaris, from Bordenton, has 13 career shutouts with the Ospreys.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.