Stockton goalie Gromitsaris named Defensive Player of the Week

Stockton University senior goalie Dino Gromitsaris was selected the New Jersey Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week in men's soccer Monday.
It was the fifth time in Gromitsaris' career he has earned the award and the first time this season.
The senior posted two shutouts last week in leading Stockton to a 1-0-1 record. Gromitsaris kicked out five shots against Haverford College on Sept. 21 in a 0-0 tie. He made four saves, including two in the 72nd minute, against Ramapo College in a 4-0 win Saturday.
Gromitsaris, who has a streak of 290 scoreless minutes, began Monday tied for first in the NJAC with 39 saves. He was tied for second with three shutouts and third in both saves per game (4.33) and goals-against average (0.59).
He has an .886 save percentage, which is fifth best in the conference. Gromitsaris, from Bordenton, has 13 career shutouts with the Ospreys.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.