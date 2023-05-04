Stockton University freshman baseball player Kevin Novobilsky was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year and to the conference's first team Thursday.

Novobilsky was the only freshman in the conference to be named to the first team. Antonio Gatti was selected to the second team, one of two freshmen in the conference to do so.

Novobilsky and Gatti, two of 14 freshmen on the team, led Stockton to 22 wins, one short of the school record, and the program’s first NJAC Tournament berth since 2013. The Ospreys will take on top-seeded Rowan University in the first round Thursday.

Novobilsky is batting a team-best .399, which is 10th in the NJAC. He has 65 hits, which ranks sixth in the league and is one off the program record. The shortstop also is sixth in the NJAC in home runs (eight), seventh in slugging percentage (.644), tied for seventh in RBIs (44) and eighth in runs (44).

Novobilsky is 21st in hits and tied for 35th in total bases (105) in NCAA Division III.

Gatti is batting .365 with 11 runs, 10 RBIs, eight walks and a .438 on-base percentage in 16 NJAC games. Overall, he is batting .319 in 37 games.

Gatti is second on the team in batting average, walks and multi-hit games (16). He is third in hits and runs. He has at least one hit in 26 of 37 games. Gatti has committed just one error in 85 chances in the outfield, recording an impressive .988 fielding percentage.

Men's lacrosse: Five Stockton University men’s lacrosse players received Coastal Lacrosse Conference postseason honors. This was the inaugural season of the CLC.

Graduate student Luc Swedlund was named CLC Scholar-Athlete of the Year and was selected to the conference's first team. Seniors Dante Poli and Ryan Anderson and juniors Reegan Capozzoli and Brenden McSorley were named to the second team.

Theose five led the Ospreys to a 12-6 record, the program’s 10th straight season with a winning record and eighth straight full season (not counting the COVID-19-shortened seasons) with double-digit victories. Stockton finished third in the conference behind Salisbury and Christopher Newport, both nationally-ranked.

This season, Swedlund had 75 goals and 13 assists for 88 points. He leads the CLC and ranks fifth in NCAA Division III in goals per game (4.17). Swedlund also ranks fifth in the CLC in points per game (4.89).

Swedlund is a three-time United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association honorable mention, and finished his outstanding career with 354 goals, which is the Stockton record and second in NCAA Division III history. He has 427 career points, which is a Stockton record and ranks fifth in Division III.

Poli scored 48 goals to go with 36 assists for 84 points, He ranks third in the conference in goals per game (2.82) and fifth in both points (4.94) and assists (2.11) per game. Poli was the first player in Stockton history to make an All-America Team above honorable mention, earning second-team honors in 2022. Poli finished his career with 160 assists, the most in program history. He also has 202 goals and 362 points, both second all-time at Stockton behind Swedlund.

Poli is tied for 11th in NCAA Division III history in points. Poli and Swedlund are the only two Stockton players ever to reach the 200-goal and 300-point plateaus.

Capozzoli and 38 goals plus 15 assists for 53 points, finishing third on the team in all three categories. Anderson was second on the team with 33 assists to go with 12 goals for 45 points. McSorley, a defender, had 19 caused turnovers, which ranked second on the team. He added 42 ground balls.

Women's lacrosse: Second-seeded Rowan scored six in the third quarter and three in the fourth en route to a 15-6 victory over third-seeded Stockton in the NJAC Tournament semifinals Wednesday.

The Ospreys (12-5) trailed 6-5 at halftime.

Lexie Jackson scored two for Stockton. Mary McLaughlin (Mainland Regional), Isabella Marinello, Lucy Sullivan and Brianna Robinson (Middle Township) each scored once. Meghan Pelligrino (Mainland) had five ground balls, and McLaughlin added three to go with five draw controls. Jordan Hawkes (Egg Harbor Township) made 13 saves.

Jamie Cutrera and Molly Green each scored four for Rowan (14-4).