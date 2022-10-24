 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stockton freshman Kate Louer named NJAC Rookie of Week for 5th time

Kate Louer on volleyball court

Kate Louer has been named the NJAC Rookie of the Week five times, including each of the past four weeks. The Stockton freshman from Clifton earned her fifth double-double of the season with 13 kills and 17 digs in a win over Stevens on Saturday.

 Stockton Athletics, Provided

Stockton University freshman women’s volleyball player Kate Louer was named New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week on Monday.

Louer received the honor for the fourth consecutive week and fifth time this season.

Last week, Louer finished with 31 kills, 46 digs and added five blocks as the Ospreys won two of four matches, losing two to teams that were nationally ranked. Stockton is 17-8 with three matches this week to close out the regular season.

The rookie has with her fifth double-double of the season with 13 kills and 17 digs in the win over Stevens on Saturday.

Louer also 18 digs in a sweep of William Paterson.

For the season, Louer is sixth in the NJAC with an average of 2.97 kills per set and seventh in points (3.48 per set). She also is second on the team with 2.45 digs per set. in digs

+1 
Katie Louer headshot

Louer

 Stockton Athletics, Provided
