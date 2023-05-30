Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Stockton University baseball player Kevin Novobilsky put together a memorable freshman season that has earned him two regional postseason honors.

He made the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings All-Region 4 second team and the D3baseball.com All-Region 4 third team, the university said Tuesday.

One of 14 freshman on the Ospreys' team this spring, the Ocean Township High School alumnus helped Stockton win 22 games, one short of the team record. Stockton made the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament for the first time in 10 years. The infielder previously was named the NJAC Rookie of the Year and made the All-NJAC first team. Four times during the season he won the NJAC Rookie of the Week award.

Novobilsky led the Ospreys in batting average (.380), on-base percentage (.443) and slugging percentage (.614). His 44 runs scored set a Stockton record. His 65 hits were the second most in team history, his 44 RBIs the third most. His eight home runs were tied for the third most in team history. Novobilsky tied for the team lead in doubles (12). He finished eighth in the conference in home runs and 10th in RBIs.

He got at least one hit in 34 of the 42 games and at least two in 19 games, which led the team. Novobilsky also led Stockton with 14 multi-RBI games and compiled two eight-game hitting streaks along the way.

He was the only Stockton player who started all 42 games: the first 25 at third base and the last 17 at shortstop.