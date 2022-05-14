 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
STOCKTON WOMEN'S ROWING

Stockton finishes fourth in Dad Vail grand final

  • 0
Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

The Stockton University women’s varsity-eight finished fourth in the NCAA Division III heavyweight eight grand final Saturday at the Dad Vail Regatta on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia.

The defending champion Ospreys finished the 2,000-meter race in 7 minutes, 0.698 seconds. Bryn Mawr College won the six-boat, grand final in 6:52.384. Washington College took second in 6:55.892, and Marietta College was third in 7:00.310, beating Stockton by 0.388 seconds for the bronze medal.

The Ospreys crew consisted of Emily Culmone, an Ocean City High School graduate, Carrie Alpin, Nicole Iatarola, Madelynn Schina, Elmily Latshaw, Amber Hartzell, Izabelle DelRoss (Cedar Creek), Alexandra Karzan and coxswain Lorelei Hendricks. Culmone, Alpin and Iatarola were All-Mid Atlantic Rowing Conference selections this season.

The Ospreys qualified for the grand final by finishing second in their heat Friday in 7:03.074, the third-fastest of eight crews.

The Stockton women’s varsity eight won the Dad Vail Division III grand final last year, and DelRoss, Culmone and Hendricks were members of that crew.

People are also reading…

The Dad Vail Regatta, the final event of Stockton’s season, is the largest collegiate regatta in North America.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Buena vs. Egg Harbor Township during CAL softball semifinal

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News