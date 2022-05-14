Stockton finishes fourth in Dad Vail grand final

The Stockton University women’s varsity-eight finished fourth in the NCAA Division III heavyweight eight grand final Saturday at the Dad Vail Regatta on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia.

The defending champion Ospreys finished the 2,000-meter race in 7 minutes, 0.698 seconds. Bryn Mawr College won the six-boat, grand final in 6:52.384. Washington College took second in 6:55.892, and Marietta College was third in 7:00.310, beating Stockton by 0.388 seconds for the bronze medal.

The Ospreys crew consisted of Emily Culmone, an Ocean City High School graduate, Carrie Alpin, Nicole Iatarola, Madelynn Schina, Elmily Latshaw, Amber Hartzell, Izabelle DelRoss (Cedar Creek), Alexandra Karzan and coxswain Lorelei Hendricks. Culmone, Alpin and Iatarola were All-Mid Atlantic Rowing Conference selections this season.

The Ospreys qualified for the grand final by finishing second in their heat Friday in 7:03.074, the third-fastest of eight crews.

The Stockton women’s varsity eight won the Dad Vail Division III grand final last year, and DelRoss, Culmone and Hendricks were members of that crew.

The Dad Vail Regatta, the final event of Stockton’s season, is the largest collegiate regatta in North America.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

