Stockton won a gold medal in the varsity-eight race and finished second overall Sunday at the Mid-Atlantic Rowing Conference Championships in Fairfax Station, Virginia.

Stockton finished with 35 team points, one behind champion Washington College. The Maryland college earned an automatic bid to the NCAA regatta. The gold was the first in Ospreys history at the MARC regatta. The overall runner-up finish matched the program's best, first achieved in 2021.

Also Sunday, the MARC named Stockton's Chris O'Brien, in his second year guiding the Ospreys, its Coach of the Year. Four Ospreys from the varsity-eight crew earned recognition. Emily Latshaw, Amber Hartzell and Madelynn Schina made the all-MARC first team. Megan Baldwin (Holy Spirit H.S.) made the second team and all-MARC novice.

The Ospreys won the varsity-eight grand final by eight seconds, finishing in 7 minutes, 19.6 seconds. The Stockton crew consisted of coxswain Lorelei Hendricks and rowers Latshaw, Hartzell, Baldwin, Schina, Marissa Martinelli, Ashley Timm (Egg Harbor Township), Gabriella Bates (Southern Regional) and Izabelle DelRoss (Cedar Creek). Earlier Sunday, Stockton qualified for the final in 7:22.5, the fastest time among nine crews in two heats.

Stockton's second varsity eight finished third in 7:53.0. That crew: coxswain Kelley Mason and rowers Alexandra Zang, Katie Kurtz (Cedar Creek), Erin O'Brien, Emily Little (Wildwood), Allison Reed, Ashley Truesdell, Jordan Barikian (Lower Cape May Regional) and Emma Dyrsten. In the varsity four, Stockton took fifth place in 9:16.4.

The Ospreys' will finish the season May 12-13 at the Dad Vail Regatta in Philadelphia.