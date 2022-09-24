 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
STOCKTON FIELD HOCKEY

Stockton field hockey wins in double OT

Stockton University's Makenna LeHenaff scored the only goal of the game in double-overtime, as the Ospreys' field hockey team beat SUNY Oneonta 1-0 on Saturday in Oneonta, New York.

The win was the fifth in a row for the Ospreys (6-2). Oneonta dropped to 1-5.

LeHenaff, a sophomore, scored her second goal of the season after a corner at 6 minutes, 13 seconds into the second extra period.

Stockton’s Kylie Mitchell had four saves for the shutout. Jennifer Tumino had seven saves for the Red Dragons.

Stockton will next play at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Chester, Pennsylvania, against Widener.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

