Stockton field hockey wins in double OT

Stockton University's Makenna LeHenaff scored the only goal of the game in double-overtime, as the Ospreys' field hockey team beat SUNY Oneonta 1-0 on Saturday in Oneonta, New York.
The win was the fifth in a row for the Ospreys (6-2). Oneonta dropped to 1-5.
LeHenaff, a sophomore, scored her second goal of the season after a corner at 6 minutes, 13 seconds into the second extra period.
Stockton’s Kylie Mitchell had four saves for the shutout. Jennifer Tumino had seven saves for the Red Dragons.
Stockton will next play at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Chester, Pennsylvania, against Widener.
