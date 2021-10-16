Stockton field hockey loses 2-1 in double-OT

William Paterson University beat host Stockton University 2-1 in double-overtime Friday in a New Jersey Athletic Conference field hockey game in Galloway Township.
Megan Hoopes scored the winning goal for the Pioneers on a breakaway 1 minute, 41 seconds into the second overtime.
The Ospreys dropped to 7-5 (0-3). Paterson improved to 8-5 (1-2).
Kelsie Murphy scored to give William Paterson at 1-0 lead in the fourth minute of the game. It was the Pioneers' only shot on goal in the first three quarters.
Stockton freshman Alexandra Palumbo scored her sixth goal of the season on a corner to tie it at 1-1 with 8:02 left in regulation. Gianna Morganti (St. Joseph Academy) assisted.
William Paterson's Emily Hoagland made four saves for the win. Kylie Mitchell had three stops for the Ospreys.
Stockton outshot the Pioneers 20-7 and had a 22-1 edge in corners.
