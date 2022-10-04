Stockton field hockey hosts champion Rowan to begin NJAC schedule

The Stockton University field hockey team has been pretty successful so far this season. Now the challenge of playing in the New Jersey Athletic Conference begins Wednesday against the toughest opponent, Rowan University.

The Ospreys host unbeaten Rowan, the defending conference champion, at 7:30 p.m. in Galloway Township. The Profs (9-0) are ranked No. 2 nationally in NCAA Division III by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association.

Stockton has played nonleague opponents so far this year and is 6-3. Highlights are a 3-2 win over previously unbeaten Cabrini University (6-1) and a 2-1 shootout victory over Moravian University.

Stockton was 8-8 overall last year but only 1-5 in the conference. The NJAC has highly ranked teams every year.

“We’ve had a good start, though it could have been better,” said Stockton coach Sarah Elleman, now in her seventh year at the helm. “We have a pretty strong team, but October is always tough in terms of the level of teams that we play.

"One of the things we did this year was I did my best to get tougher teams (on the early schedule), just because we needed better preparation for the NJAC."

Elleman called Rowan the team to beat in the conference.

“They were conference champions and went to the Final Four last year and they’re set up to do it again,” Elleman said of Rowan. “Kean will be super-tough and (The College of New Jersey) is never an easy opponent. Even teams not necessarily nationally ranked, Montclair and Ramapo, are really strong teams. There's no easy outs ever in the NJAC."

So far this season, forwards Madison Maguire and Jenna Fiorito lead the Ospreys with three goals apiece. Forward Jamilyn Hawkins, a sophomore and Pinelands Regional graduate, has two goals and two assists, along with midfielder Alexandria Palumbo and defender Ameera Bilgram. Makenna LeHenoff has two goals, game-winners against Cabrini and Oneonta (a 1-0 win) and Kirsten Bailey has also scored twice. Midfielder Autumn Hunter and defender Isabella Ceraso are also important players. Goalie Kylie Mitchell has started every game and has two shutouts and a 1.88 goals against average.

Several area players have key roles for the Ospreys, including sophomore midfielder Dakota Ludman (Middle Township), who was an NJAC Honorable Mention All-Star last year, and senior defender Rhian Freire (Cedar Creek). Another is Hannah McKenzie, a junior forward and Pace University transfer, and a Cedar Creek High School graduate.

Senior midfielder Kallie Green, a Wildwood resident who played for Pennsville High School, is a transfer from SUNY Cortland. Other area players include senior forward Corinn Guilford (St. Joseph), freshman midfielder Kamryn Borden (Pinelands) and freshman defender MaKenzie Baggstrom (Cedar Creek).

"We're still young. My strongest class is my sophomores," Elleman said. "We have some new players, nine freshmen and two transfers. We changed our formation to be more aggressive and suffered a few injuries the last couple weeks. That hurt us a little in our progression, so we're trying to get back to being healthy right now."

Freire thinks the Ospreys will be contender in the conference.

"The NJAC is always challenging and you always come in mentally prepared for that," said Freire, a 21-year-old Mays Landing resident. "I'm excited about it, especially coming off a loss (2-0 to Widener on Sept. 27) I think we're really fired up and ready for it. If we just put our heads together and play together, we're definitely a contender this year.

"Being a senior feels so different, especially knowing that soon my collegiate career will be over. It definitely makes me want to leave it all out there and not have any regrets. I play offense and defense. I've played midfield and central on defense, and now I think I'm hanging out on the outside. Each role you're involved in the play, even if you're all the way in the back."

Ludman said she feels more comfortable after a year of experience.

"We did pretty well last year but I definitely have more confidence in us this year," said Ludman, a 19-year-old Cape May Court House resident. "I definitely think we have a good chance of winning most of our games, if not all. I'm 100 percent looking forward to the season, especially the NJAC."

Elleman's two first-year assistant coaches, Liz Law and Candice Steinhauer, both have area connections. Law coached Pinelands for seven seasons. Steinhauer coached at St. Joseph and later Winslow Township.