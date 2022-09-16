Stockton field hockey edges Cabrini for 2nd straight win: Roundup

Makenna LeHenaff scored her first career goal in the fourth quarter Thursday to lead the Stockton University field hockey team to a 3-2 victory over Cabrini in a nonconference game.

The Ospreys improved to 3-2.

The game was tied 2-2 after three quarters. About two minutes into the fourth, LeHenaff scored the eventual game-winning goal unassisted. The sophomore also made a defensive save.

After the Cavaliers (6-1) scored the first goal of the game, the Ospreys' Alyssa Greiner tied it with her first collegiate goal. About seven minutes later, Jenna Fiorito scored off an assist from Autumn Hunter to give Stockton a 2-1 lead.

In the third quarter, Cabrini's Caroline Gallagher scored her second goal of the game to tie he game again.

Stockton goaltender Kylie Mitchell made two saves.

Volleyball: After going the full five sets with Drew, Stockton pulled out a 3-2 victory for its third straight win. Set scores were 25-21, 25-22, 20-25, 18-25, 15-12.

Kate Louer finished with 18 kills, a career-high 14 digs, four blocks and two aces. Aubrey Rentzel added 31 assists top go with 19 digs. Regan Mendick added 18 assists, 12 digs and three aces. Camille De La Torre added 11 kills and a block. Haley Green had 10 kills.

Emma Capriglione (Pinelands Regional High School) had eight kills.