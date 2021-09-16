Stockton field hockey edged by Cabrini for first loss

The Stockton University field hockey team suffered its first defeat of the season on Thursday, losing to host Cabrini University 2-1 in a nonleague game.

Cabrini’s Caroline Gallagher, a sophomore from Middle Township High School, scored to make it 1-0 with under two minutes left in the third quarter. Kelly Sweeney scored the winning goal in the first minute of the fourth quarter. Stockton’s Madison Maguire cut the lead to 2-1 two minutes later.

Kylie Mitchell made 10 saves for the Ospreys (5-1). Alley Harris played the final two minutes, 52 seconds in goal and had one save. Courtney Keith had three saves for the Cavaliers (4-3).

Women’s volleyball: The Ospreys beat visiting Cabrini 3-2 on Wednesday night. The set scores were 13-25, 25-22, 25-16, 21-25 and 16-14.

Charlotte Leon led Stockton (3-6) with 18 kills and had six blocks. Emma Capriglione (Pinelands Regional) had 11 kills and two aces, Aubrey Rentzel had 27 assists and 19 digs, and Alice Brandt contributed 15 assists, 11 digs and one ace. Sophia Marziello added 22 digs and five assists. Noelle Langish had five kills, Grace Brandt had two aces, and Jaylah Rolle and Teleyah Witherspoon added six and five blocks, respectively.

For Cabrini (1-7), Hannah Dalton led with 19 kills, and had two aces and 11 digs. Victoria Camacho contributed 10 kills and five blocks, and Gina Custer had 28 digs.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

