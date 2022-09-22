 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
STOCKTON ROUNDUP

Stockton field hockey defeats Moravian in shootout

The Stockton University field hockey team won its fourth straight game with a 2-1 victory over Moravian in a nonconference game Wednesday. The thriller was decided in a shutout. 

After a scoreless first half, Jamilyn Hawkins (Pinelands Regional High School), scored off an assist from Miana Alessandroni in the third quarter to give the Ospreys (5-2) a 1-0 lead. The assist was Alessandroni's first career point.

The Greyhounds' Sarah Bietka scored off a penalty corner in the fourth quarter to tie the game. Maddie Call had the assist to send the game into overtime. Moravian outshot the Osprey 6-1 in two overtime periods, but the game went to a shootout.

Stockton's Kylie Mitchell saved all four of Moravian's attempts in the shootout. The Osprey's Alessandroni and Rhian Freire (Cedar Creek) each scored in the shootout. Mitchell made two saves in 80 minutes.  

Women's soccer: Lexi Rushatz scored in the second half to lead Moravian to a 1-0 victory over Stockton in a nonconference game.

Stockton outshot Moravian 10-9. Sydney Williams (millville) finished with five shots (three on goal), and Rylee Getter (Absegami) had three shots (two on goal) for the Ospreys (5-3-1). Riley Finnegan hit the crossbar in the 65th minute.

The loss snapped a three-game win streak for Stockton.

Morgan Keil (Holy Spirit) made four saves for the Ospreys. Payce Korpics and Paige Harrison each made three saves for the Greyhounds (3-2-2).

Women's golf: Stockton opened its season with a match against New Jersey City University at Blue Heron Pines Golf Club. The Ospreys' four top golfers finished with a team score of 411, while NJCU had just two golfers and was unable to record a team score.

Ella van Schalkwyk shot a career-best 87. The sophomore shot a 45 on the front nine and finished with one birdie and four pars. Brynn Bowman (Ocean City) shot a 100 for the Ospreys, including five pars during her round.

Maggie Brennan finished with a 102, which included a birdie on the first hole. Lauren Youngblood shot a 122 in her first match as an Osprey. For NJCU, Meadow Ciccarella finished second out of six golfers in the field with a 96. Destiny Duhaney shot a 97. 

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

