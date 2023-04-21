The College of New Jersey baseball team defeated Stockton University 5-4 in extra innings in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game Thursday.

The Ospreys (18-14, 5-6 NJAC) scored two runs in the eighth inning and one in the ninth to tie the game 4-4 and force extra innings. In the bottom of the 10th, TCNJ loaded the bases and Mike Lagravenis' walkoff sacrifice fly gave the Lions the win.

Tommy Talbot had two RBIs for Stockton, including in the eighth inning to cut the deficit to 4-3. Antonio Gatti went 2 for with a run and an RBI. In the ninth, he singled in Jordan Nittii to tie the game. Nitti scored tiwce in the game.

Mike Schiattarella (Southern Regional H.S.) struck out seven in seven innings for the Ospreys. Roberts Jeans pitched 2 1/3 innings and allowed the winning run.

Ryan Goodall went 3 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs for TCNJ (15-17, 6-5).