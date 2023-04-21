The College of New Jersey baseball team defeated Stockton University 5-4 in extra innings in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game Thursday.
The Ospreys (18-14, 5-6 NJAC) scored two runs in the eighth inning and one in the ninth to tie the game 4-4 and force extra innings. In the bottom of the 10th, TCNJ loaded the bases and Mike Lagravenis' walkoff sacrifice fly gave the Lions the win.
Tommy Talbot had two RBIs for Stockton, including in the eighth inning to cut the deficit to 4-3. Antonio Gatti went 2 for with a run and an RBI. In the ninth, he singled in Jordan Nittii to tie the game. Nitti scored tiwce in the game.
Mike Schiattarella (Southern Regional H.S.) struck out seven in seven innings for the Ospreys. Roberts Jeans pitched 2 1/3 innings and allowed the winning run.
Ryan Goodall went 3 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs for TCNJ (15-17, 6-5).
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.