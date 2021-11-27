Stockton falls to Rochester in early-season tournament

The Stockton University men's basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Saturday, falling 72-65 to the University of Rochester.

It was the Ospreys' first of two games at the Holiday Inn Rochester Tournament in Rochester, New York.

Rochester (5-2) led 37-36 at halftime. The Ospreys fell to 4-1.

DJ Campbell (Vineland H.S.) led Stockton with 19 points. The junior guard added five rebounds, five steals and three assists. Luciano Lubrano (Ocean City) added 14 points and grabbed five rebounds. Kadian Dawkins scored 11 and grabbed four rebounds. He also led the team with seven steals and added two assists.

Jonathan Azoroh and Nick Duncsak each finished with five rebounds. Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) scored nine and added four rebounds and three assists. Duncsak scored six.

Rochester had a 33-6 edge in bench scoring. Stockton trailed 40-38 early in the second half, but Rochester went on a small run and extended its lead to 52-43. With 3 minutes, 57 seconds remaining in the game, Stockton's deficit was 67-57.

The Ospreys will close out the tournament against Olivet or Elmira at 1 or 3 p.m. Sunday.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

