Stockton falls to Cabrini in women's lacrosse

Mary Meduri, Casey Shultz and Michelle Pascrell each scored three goals, but the Stockton University women's lacrosse team suffered a 21-12 loss to Cabrini in a nonconference game Tuesday.
The Ospreys (4-4) led 3-1 after the first-quarter, but Cabrini had an eight-goal second quarter and led 9-6 at halftime. The Cavaliers, who led 13-9 after three, also scored eight in the fourth.
Cabrini (3-6) outshot Stockton 43-23. The Cavaliers had 28 draw controls, while the Ospreys had nine.
Meduri, a Brigantine resident and Our Lady of Mercy Academy graduate, had three shots on goal, scoring on each. Pascrell finished with six draw controls. Jennifer Toal, Nikki Owen and Allie Bremer each scored once. Jordan Hawkes (Egg Harbor Township) made a career-high 12 saves. Kylie Evans had a team-leading three caused turnovers.
Shultz added two assists.
Stockton travels to Moravian University at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
Women's tennis: Wednesday's match at Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken was postponed.
