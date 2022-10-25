Stockton falls to Albright, concludes regular season Saturday

The Stockton University field hockey team lost 3-2 to Albright in a nonconference game Monday.
The Ospreys, who started the season 6-2, suffered their eighth straight loss.
Freshman Kirsten Bailey scored early in the first quarter to give the Ospreys (6-10) a 1-0 lead. It was her fourth goal of the season. The Lions tied the game 22 minutes later, and the score was 1-1 at halftime.
Albright scored again the the third quarter to go up 2-1, but two minutes later Alexandria Palumbo scored off an assist from Ameera Bilgrami to tie the game 2-2, which remained the score after three quarters.
Stockton had three shots in the fourth quarter, but did not capitalize. Albright's Lamya Mejias scored with 2 minutes, 42 seconds remaining to cap the scoring.
Stockton goalie Kylie Mitchell made five saves.
The Ospreys will conclude their regular season Saturday.
