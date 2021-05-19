Stockton esports players win 1st and 3rd in NBA 2K21 finals

Members of Stockton University's esports teams placed first and third in the NBA 2K21 seasons for PlayStation and Xbox, respectively.
The seasons ran within the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference (ECAC). Dontae Loveland, a computer information systems major from Pleasantville, went undefeated in the basketball simulation game to win the PlayStation title. Jordan Davis, a computer science major from Absecon, beat an opponent from Dallas Baptist University to take third in the Xbox bracket.
"We couldn’t be prouder of our esports community and the amazing competitive student talent Stockton continues to field each semester," esports program manager Demetrios Roubos said in a news release.
The university's esports offerings now include teams for FIFA, League of Legends, Call of Duty, Overwatch, Valorant and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
