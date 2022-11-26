Stockton edges Widener 67-56 in men's basketball

The Stockton University men’s basketball team built a 13-point halftime lead and beat visiting Widener University 67-56 Saturday in a nonconference game in Galloway Township.

Stockton’s DJ Campbell, a Vineland High School graduate, led all scorers with 23 points.

Stockton coach Scott Bittner and Widener coach Chris Carideo were boyhood friends at Ocean City Middle School in the 1980s and both played for St. Augustine Prep.

Campbell also had five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Kadian Dawkins scored 12 points and had four rebounds and two steals, and Martin Anguelov (Wildwood Catholic) added 11 points and a game-high nine rebounds. Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) scored nine points and had three steals. Tayvon Gaither contributed six points. Anguelov and Flanders were both 3 for 5 in 3-point attempts.

The Ospreys (4-1) trailed early but tied it at 8-8 on Campbell’s 3-pointer. That was the beginning of a 12-0 run. Gaither and Dawkins both hit jumpers in the lane, and Charles Sapp scored to make it 14-8. Anguelov’s 3-pointer brought the lead to 17-8 with 12 minutes, 43 seconds left in the first half.

Stockton hit 24 of 60 field-goal attempts and was 10 for 29 from behind the arc. The Ospreys made 9 of 10 free throws.

For the Pride (3-2), Steven Matlack and Dominic Dunn scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, and Dunn had six rebounds. Kevin Schenk added eight points and five rebounds, and Kenny Lewis had six points, six rebounds and three assists.