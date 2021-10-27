Stockton defeats Ramapo, to play two matches Saturday ahead of NJAC tourney

Emma Capriglione finished with eight kills, four service points and two blocks to lead the Stockton University women's volleyball team to a 3-1 victory over Ramapo in a New Jersey Athletic Conference match Tuesday. The Pinelands Regional High School graduate also added three digs.

The Ospreys (13-16, 6-2 NJAC) won by set scores of 25-13, 18-25, 31-29.

Freshman Teleyah Witherspoon led the Ospreys with 10 kills and a career-high eight blocks. Charlotte Leon added seven kills and three blocks. Aubrey Rentzel finished with match-high 34 assists. Sophia Marziello added 14 digs. Caity Ullmer finished with six kills, five digs and four service points. Jaylah Rolle had eight kills and four service points.

Ramapo fell to 6-15, (1-7 NJAC).

Stockton concludes its regular season with a tri-match Saturday in Aston, Pennsylvania. The Osprey first play DeSales at noon, and then Neumann at 2 p.m.

After that match, the third-seeded Ospreys will host an an opponent to be determined in an NJAC Tournament first-round match at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.