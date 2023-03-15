Mary McLaughlin scored five goals to lead the Stockton University women’s lacrosse team to a 16-5 victory over DeSales in a nonconference game Wednesday.
It was the Ospreys’ sixth straight win, the program’s longest since a seven-game winning streak in 2017.
Margot Costello scored three for Stockton, which led 10-3 at halftime. Emily Deworsop, Isabella Marinello sand Brianna Robinson (Middle Township H.S.) each scored two.
McLaughlin (Mainland Regional) had an assist. Lilly Alessandro had 10 draw controls and four ground balls. Jordan Hawkes (Egg Harbor Township) made two saves.
Marina Bradley had two goals and two assists for DeSales.
