STOCKTON INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Stockton competes at Ramapo Opener at the Armory

The Stockton University men’s and women’s indoor track and field teams performed well at the Ramapo College Opener at New York Armory on Friday morning and afternoon.

The meet included teams from New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut. There was no team scoring.

Stockton’s Carson Latham finished fifth among 61 runners in the men’s 200 meters in 22.86 seconds. Freshman Anthony Gentile, a Lower Cape May Regional graduate, was seventh in the event in 22.92.

Luke McBrearty (Hammonton) placed third in a field of 13 in the men’s pole vault with a height of 4.25ms. Max Klenk was fifth at 3.80.

Stockton’s Trevone Green finished fourth in a field of 16 in the triple jump with a distance of 13.52m. Green qualified for the Atlantic Region Championships.

Mike Carfagno (Egg Harbor Township) was fourth in a field of 16 in the men’s shot put with a measurement of 14.49m. Erik Ackerman finished eighth among 49 in the 800 meters in 1 minute, 58.38 seconds.

In the women’s meet, the Ospreys’ Khristina Washington (Hammonton) placed fourth among 30 in the long jump with a distance of 5.25m. She also was 15th in a field of 55 in the 200m (27.74 seconds). Madison Fey tied for third place in the women’s pole vault in a field of 10.

Freshman Kayla Kass finished fifth among 37 in the 800 in 2:21.93. Kass combined with Meredith O’Donnell, Lauren Maldonado (Egg Harbor Township) and freshman Emma Petrolia to finish fifth among 21 teams in the 4x400 relay in 4:12.63. Petrolia also was 10th in a field of 42 in the 400 in 1:03.36. Susann Foley tied for fifth in a field of 21 in the high jump with a height of 1.55m. Gabriella Collins finished sixth in a field of 16 in the 600 in 1:48.18.

