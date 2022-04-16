 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stockton blanks NJC in softball

STOCKTON ROUNDUP

Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

The Stockton University softball team beat visiting New Jersey City 9-0 on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader in Galloway Township.

Stockton’s Jenna Patterson hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning to win the game on the eight-run rule.

The Ospreys improved to 14-13, and New Jersey City dropped to 9-17.

Patterson went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, and Vanessa Tancini was 2 for 2 a double and two runs. Gracie Meyer went 2 for 4. Charli Czaczkowski hit a solo homer in the fourth inning.

Stockton's Nicole Smith (1-2) earned her first win, giving up two hits over the six-inning distance, with no walks and two strikeouts.

Baseball: The Ospreys lost to visiting William Paterson University 11-6 in the first game of a doubleheader. The score was tied at 6-6, but the Pioneers scored two runs in the eighth and three in the ninth.

Stockton dropped to 13-15-1, and William Paterson improved to 20-9.

People are also reading…

Stockton’s Tucker Elder was 4 for 5 with an RBI and a stolen base, and Luke Fabrizzi went 3 for 5 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Giovanni Sciarrotta tripled, and Robbie Ford and Ryan Mihlebach each had a hit a run and an RBI.

Women’s tennis: Stockton lost to visiting New Jersey 6-3. The Ospreys lost four of six singles matches. New Jersey City evened its record at 5-5 and improved to 3-1 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. Stockton fell to 10-3 overall and 3-2 NJAC.

Stockton’s Elena Nunez won in third singles, 6-1, 2-6, 1-0 (10-6 tiebreaker). Nunez combined with Audrey van Schalkwyk to win 8-2 in second doubles. Sophia Pasquale (Holy Spirit) won 6-0, 6-4 in fourth singles.

