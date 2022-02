Stockton beats Rowan 95-91 for NJAC title, NCAA berth

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Stockton University men's basketball team is going to the NCAA Division III Tournament after capturing its first conference championship since 2016.

Rynell Lawrence (Millville H.S.) led all scorers with a career-high 27 points to help the Ospreys defeat Rowan University 95-91 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament title game Saturday night.

It was the Ospreys' 10th NJAC championship and first under coach Scott Bittner.

Kadian Dawkins scored 23, also a career high, and DJ Campbell added 18 for the Ospreys (24-4). Campbell, who this past week was named the NJAC Player of the Year, blocked a shot with 10 seconds left. The Ospreys, leading 93-91, recovered the ball. Campbell was fouled and hit two free throws to seal the victory.

The Ospreys earned an automatic berth in the national tournament. The pairings will be announced at NCAA.com at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Damian Smith led the Profs (23-5) with 21 points. Andrew Seager added 19. Marcellus Smith (St. Joseph H.S.) had 18.

After the final buzzer, spectators rushed the court, and a brief melee broke out that involved at least one fan and two Rowan players. Punches were thrown, but it was quickly broken up. The chaotic scene, on a night when Stockton announced a standing room-only crowd of 1,067, lasted less than 30 seconds.

Once order was restored, the Ospreys got to cut down the net, with Bittner the last one up the ladder to complete the championship tradition.

