The Stockton University men's basketball team beat visiting Montclair State University 91-86 Tuesday night to reach the New Jersey Athletic Conference playoff final for the fourth year in a row.

DJ Campbell, a Vineland High School graduate, scored a career-high 35 points, including 26 in the first half.

The semifinal victory put the Ospreys at 22-4 for the season. Montclair dropped to 22-5.

Stockton, the second seed and the defending conference champion, travels to top-seeded Rowan University in Glassboro on Friday for a 7 p.m. game for the NJAC title. Rowan beat fifth-seeded The College of New Jersey 96-83 in the other conference semifinal. Montclair was the No. 3 seed.

The NJAC champion receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament. Last season, Stockton won the NJAC and advanced to the Sweet 16.

Stockton led Tuesday's game until Montclair tied it four times late, and led for the only time at 86-84 on two foul shots with 2 minutes, 19 seconds left. But the Red Hawks didn't score again.

Stockton's Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) made 1 of 2 free throws to cut the lead 86-85. Jonathan Azoroh hit two from the line to put the Ospreys up to stay at 87-86 with 39 seconds remaining. Campbell, who was 16 for 17 from the line, twice made both foul shots in the final half-minute to make it 91-86.

Campbell also had six steals. Flanders scored 18 and tied his career-high in rebounds with a game-high 11. Kadian Dawkins tallied 15 and had six assists. Azoroh scored eight and Tayvon Gaither added six. Milo De Los Santos scored four and Rynell Lawrence (Millville) had three.

For Montclair, Steven Brennan led with 25 points and had seven assists. Mike Jackson, Keyon Price and Samar Abdullah scored 15 apiece. Kieran Flanagan, who put his team up 86-84 with two free throws, scored four and had a team-high nine rebounds.

Men's lacrosse: Stockton's Luc Swedlund scored seven goals as the Ospreys opened the season with a 14-9 victory against host DeSales University in Center Valley, Pennsylvania. Dante Poli added two goals and three assists, and Reegan Capozzoli scored two. Tyler Horvath, Colin Hopkins and Brendan McHale had a goal apiece and Ryan Anderson had three assists. The Ospreys scored four man-up goals. Eric Lindskog made six saves for the win.

Stockton trailed 2-1 but led 7-4 at halftime and held the lead.

For the Bulldogs (0-2), Colin Adams, Tyler Wolverton and TJ Herron scored two goals apiece, and Quinten Lyons made 16 saves.