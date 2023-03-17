The Stockton University baseball team won two games Friday, beating Cornell College 11-5 and Central College 18-8.

Both games were in Auburndale, Florida. The Ospreys improved to 8-6.

Kevin Novobilsky hit a three-run homer for Stockton in the fifth inning against Cornell. He also doubled. Jordan Nitti and Nick Avagnano each doubled. The Ospreys pounded out 13 hits.

Stockton scored five runs in the fifth and four in the seventh. Antonio Gatti and Tommy Talbot each had two hits. Winning pitcher Mike Schiattarella (Southern Regional) went eight innings and gave up seven hits and five runs. He walked one and struck out seven.

In the win over Central, Novobilsky went 2 for 5 with four RBIs, and Avagnano had a triple, a single, two runs and two RBIs. Nitti doubled and stole a base. Kyle Cipolla was the winning pitcher in relief. Central fell to 6-5.

Softball: Stockton (3-5) dropped a doubleheader to sixth-ranked Virginia Wesleyan at the Cross Bay Bash in Virginia Beach. The Ospreys lost 5-0 and 2-0.

Stockton had four hits in the first game, one each by Kayla Posten, Jenna Patterson, Michaela Luyber and Vanessa Tancini. Nicole Smith (3-1) took the loss.

The Ospreys had only two hits in the second game, a double by Lilly James and a single by Luyber. Virginia Wesleyan (10-4) scored single runs in the first and sixth innings. Stockton pitcher Nerina Tramp (2-2) went six innings, gave up three hits, walked none and struck out seven.

Women's tennis: Stockton beat Dickinson College 5-4 in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Carlee Cristella won 7-5, 6-3 in fifth singles, and she combined to win 8-3 in doubles with Kierstyn Fenimore. Sarb Devi won 6-2, 6-3 in second singles for the Ospreys (7-1). Sophia Pasquale (Holy Spirit) won 6-4, 6-3 in third singles, and Audrey van Schalkwyk won 6-2, 7-6 in fourth singles. Dickinson fell to 4-3.

On Thursday in Hilton Head, Stockton beat Lake Forest College (Illinois) 6-3. Pasquale, van Schalkwyk, Cristella and Fenimore each scored victories in singles and doubles.

Pasquale won 4-6, 6-3, (10-5) in third singles, and van Schalkwyk won 2-6, 6-1, (12-10) in fourth singles. Cristella was a 6-0, 6-0 winner at fifth singles, and Fenimore won 6-2, 6-4 in sixth singles.

The doubles teams of Pasquale and van Schalkwyk, and Cristella and Fenimore both won 8-4.

Lake Forest fell to 10-8.