The Stockton University baseball team rallied to beat The College of New Jersey 8-7 on Friday in Galloway Township.

The Ospreys loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth inning with the score tied at 7-7, and Nick Avagnano hit a grounder that went for an error. Jordan Nitti scored the winning run.

The win put Stockton at 19-14 (6-6 New Jersey Athletic Conference_. TCNJ, of Ewing Township, fell to 15-18 (6-6).

Stockton freshman Kevin Novobilsky went 5 for 6 with a double, a run and an RBI, tying the team record for hits in a game. The mark was previously achieved by JJ Swentkowski and George Eisenhart.

The Lions led 7-5, but Stockton's Tucker Elder tied it with a two-run homer in the seventh inning. Elder, Antonio Gatti and Michael Antonucci each had two hits.

Stockton starter Stephen DeMilio, a Pinelands Regional High School graduate, went 6 2/3 innings and struck out five but didn't figure in the decision. Dylan Sakele got the win in relief, allowing one hit with two strikeouts.

For the Lions, Justin Marcario had four hits and two runs.

Women's lacrosse: Stockton scored the first 11 goals in the first half and beat host Montclair State University 19-3 in an NJAC game.

Aubrey Giordano scored three for the Ospreys and had one assist. Mary McLaughlin (Mainland Regional) tallied three and had five draw controls and four ground balls.

Stockton improved to 11-3 (2-1). The Red Hawks dropped to 4-9 (1-2).

Isabella Marinello contributed two goals and two assists, and Mary Meduri (Our Lady of Mercy Academy) scored twice and had three caused turnovers. Lexie Jackson (Barnegat) and Lucy Sullivan each had two goals. Scoring once for the Ospreys were Meghan Pellegrino (Mainland Regional), Noelle Murphy, Brianna Robinson (Middle Township), Emily Deworsop and Drew Coxson.