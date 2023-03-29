The Stockton University baseball team scored 11 runs in the bottom of the third inning en route to a 12-5 victory over St. Elizabeth in a nonconference game Wednesday.

The Ospreys improved to 11-7.

Michael Antonucci finished with three RBIs and two runs for the Ospreys. Max Kaplan and Nick Avagnano each had two RBIs. Tucker Edler and Avagnano each doubled. Overall, Stockton has eight hits.

Alfonso Lombardi pitched three innings and struck out four to earn the win.

Softball: The Ospreys lost both games in a doubleheaders with Massachusetts Institute of Technology, losing the first game 5-0 and the second game 10-3.

The Ospreys fell to 8-10.

In the first game, Lily James and Vanessa Tancini each had two hits. Tancini also had two stolen bases. Jenna Crampton was the losing pitcher, striking out three in five innings.

In the second game, Stockton all three of its runs in the fifth inning. Charli Czaczkowski hit a three-run homer, scoring Megan Sears and Kayla Posten. Sears, Posten and Czaczkowski accounted for the only Stockton hits.

Mens's lacrosse: Luc Swedlund scored a game-high seven goals to lead the Stockton to a 17-12 victory over Vassar in a nonconference game Tuesday.

It was the Ospreys third straight win.

Hayden Smallwood (Ocean City High School) scored three for the Ospreys (8-2). Reegan Capozzoli added two goals and two assists. Stockton led 4-0 after the first quarter and 9-5 at halftime.

Ryan Anderson had three assists and scored one. Colin Hopkins scored twice, and Ethan Fought had two assists. Noam Levy-Smith (Ocean City) and Dante Poli each scored once. Tyler Horvath led with 10 ground balls, and Colin Bernstein added seven.

Bernstein made 14 saves.

Baseball: Stockton scored six runs in the fourth inning en route to a 13-10 victory over Immaculate in a nonconference game Tuesday.

Antonio Gatti and Frank Bellezza each went 2 for 4. Gatti scored twice and drew a walk. while Bellezza scored once. Freshman Kevin Novobilsky had a grand slam. Tommy Talbot finished with three RBIs, and Tucker Elder added two. Nick Avagnano and Robbie Ford each had three runs.

Zack McCabe earned the win on the mound. He struck out six in five innings, allowing four runs on eight hits. Reece Miller picked up his second save of the season, striking out two in one inning.